Almanac - Tuesday January 30, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of January of 2024,

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

336 days remain until the end of the year

48 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:15:30 am

and sun sets this afternoon at 5:31:48 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

That’s one minute and fifty-three seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:45 am at 5.12 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:35 am at 2.21 feet

The next high tide at 1:02 pm at 4.61 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:26 pm at 0.96 feet

The Moon is currently 80.4% visible

It’s a waning Waning Gibbous

The Moon sets this morning at 9:48 am

and the moon rises again tonight at 10:23 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is…

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…

Teacher's Day in Greece

Day of Azerbaijani customs

Day of Saudade, Health in Brazil

Fred Korematsu Day in California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia

Day of Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi in India

Start of the Season for Nonviolence from January 30 to April 4

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

58 BC – Livia, Roman wife of Augustus (d. 29)

1590 – Lady Anne Clifford, 14th Baroness de Clifford (d. 1676)

1846 – Angela of the Cross, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1932)

1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1900 – Martita Hunt, Argentine-born British actress (d. 1969)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1915 – John Profumo, English soldier and politician, Secretary of State for War (d. 2006)

1919 – Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1929 – Lois Hole, Canadian businesswoman and politician, 15th Lieutenant Governor of Alberta (d. 2005)

1929 – Lucille Teasdale-Corti, Canadian-Italian physician and humanitarian (d. 1996)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1931 – Shirley Hazzard, Australian-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2016)

1934 – Tammy Grimes, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1944 – Lynn Harrell, American cellist and academic (d. 2020)

1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1956 – Ann Dowd, American actress

1959 – Jody Watley, American entertainer

1962 – King Abdullah II of Jordan

1966 – Danielle Goyette, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1972 – Mike Johnson, American politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1973 – Jalen Rose, American basketball player and sportscaster

1974 – Christian Bale, British actor

1974 – Olivia Colman, English actress

1980 – Lena Hall, American actress and singer

1985 – Gisela Dulko, Argentinian tennis player

1987 – Becky Lynch, Irish wrestler

1989 – Yoon Bo-ra, South Korean singer

1989 – Kylie Bunbury, Canadian-American actress

1990 – Eiza González, Mexican actress and singer

1993 – Katy Marchant, English track cyclist

1995 – Danielle Campbell, American actress

1996 – Dafne Navarro, Mexican trampoline gymnast

2000 – Markella Kavenagh, Australian actress

….and on this day in history….

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1920 – Japanese carmaker Mazda is founded, initially as a cork-producing company.

1948 – British South American Airways' Tudor IV Star Tiger disappears over the Bermuda Triangle.

1956 – In the United States, Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery bus boycott.

1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1975 – The Monitor National Marine Sanctuary is established as the first United States National Marine Sanctuary.

1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".

1995 – Hydroxycarbamide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.