© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday January 30, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 30, 2024 at 6:31 AM PST
Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine

A pile of croissants.

/
Flickr Creative Commons
Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of January of 2024,

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

336 days remain until the end of the year

48 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:15:30 am

and sun sets this afternoon at 5:31:48 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

That’s one minute and fifty-three seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:45 am at 5.12 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:35 am at 2.21 feet

The next high tide at 1:02 pm at 4.61 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:26 pm at 0.96 feet

The Moon is currently 80.4% visible

It’s a waning Waning Gibbous

The Moon sets this morning at 9:48 am

and the moon rises again tonight at 10:23 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is…
National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

School Day of Non-violence and Peace

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also…

Teacher's Day in Greece

Day of Azerbaijani customs

Day of Saudade, Health in Brazil

Fred Korematsu Day in California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia

Day of Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi in India

Start of the Season for Nonviolence from January 30 to April 4

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

58 BCLivia, Roman wife of Augustus (d. 29)

1590Lady Anne Clifford, 14th Baroness de Clifford (d. 1676)

1846Angela of the Cross, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1932)

1862Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)

1882Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1900Martita Hunt, Argentine-born British actress (d. 1969)

1911Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1915 – John Profumo, English soldier and politician, Secretary of State for War (d. 2006)

1919Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)

1922Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)

1927Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)

1929Lois Hole, Canadian businesswoman and politician, 15th Lieutenant Governor of Alberta (d. 2005)

1929 – Lucille Teasdale-Corti, Canadian-Italian physician and humanitarian (d. 1996)

1930Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1931 – Shirley Hazzard, Australian-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2016)

1934Tammy Grimes, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1935Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States

1942Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1944Lynn Harrell, American cellist and academic (d. 2020)

1947Les Barker, English poet and author

1951Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1956Ann Dowd, American actress

1959Jody Watley, American entertainer

1962 – King Abdullah II of Jordan

1966Danielle Goyette, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1972Mike Johnson, American politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1973Jalen Rose, American basketball player and sportscaster

1974Christian Bale, British actor

1974 – Olivia Colman, English actress

1980Lena Hall, American actress and singer

1985Gisela Dulko, Argentinian tennis player

1987Becky Lynch, Irish wrestler

1989 – Yoon Bo-ra, South Korean singer

1989 – Kylie Bunbury, Canadian-American actress

1990Eiza González, Mexican actress and singer

1993Katy Marchant, English track cyclist

1995Danielle Campbell, American actress

1996Dafne Navarro, Mexican trampoline gymnast

2000Markella Kavenagh, Australian actress

….and on this day in history….

1847Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1920 – Japanese carmaker Mazda is founded, initially as a cork-producing company.

1948British South American Airways' Tudor IV Star Tiger disappears over the Bermuda Triangle.

1956 – In the United States, Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery bus boycott.

1969The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1975 – The Monitor National Marine Sanctuary is established as the first United States National Marine Sanctuary.

1982Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".

1995Hydroxycarbamide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance