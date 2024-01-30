Almanac - Tuesday January 30, 2024
Today is Tuesday, the 30th of January of 2024,
January 30 is the 30th day of the year
336 days remain until the end of the year
48 days until spring begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:15:30 am
and sun sets this afternoon at 5:31:48 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight
That’s one minute and fifty-three seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 12:23:39 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.
The first high tide will be at 1:45 am at 5.12 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:35 am at 2.21 feet
The next high tide at 1:02 pm at 4.61 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:26 pm at 0.96 feet
The Moon is currently 80.4% visible
It’s a waning Waning Gibbous
The Moon sets this morning at 9:48 am
and the moon rises again tonight at 10:23 pm
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm
Today is…
National Croissant Day
National Inane Answering Message Day
National Plan for Vacation Day
School Day of Non-violence and Peace
Today is also…
Day of Saudade, Health in Brazil
Fred Korematsu Day in California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia
Day of Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi in India
Start of the Season for Nonviolence from January 30 to April 4
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
58 BC – Livia, Roman wife of Augustus (d. 29)
1590 – Lady Anne Clifford, 14th Baroness de Clifford (d. 1676)
1846 – Angela of the Cross, Spanish nun and saint (d. 1932)
1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (d. 1950)
1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)
1900 – Martita Hunt, Argentine-born British actress (d. 1969)
1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)
1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)
1915 – John Profumo, English soldier and politician, Secretary of State for War (d. 2006)
1919 – Fred Korematsu, American activist (d. 2005)
1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (d. 2008)
1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (d. 1986)
1929 – Lois Hole, Canadian businesswoman and politician, 15th Lieutenant Governor of Alberta (d. 2005)
1929 – Lucille Teasdale-Corti, Canadian-Italian physician and humanitarian (d. 1996)
1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author
1931 – Shirley Hazzard, Australian-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2016)
1934 – Tammy Grimes, American actress and singer (d. 2016)
1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)
1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress
1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player
1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States
1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)
1944 – Lynn Harrell, American cellist and academic (d. 2020)
1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author
1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1956 – Ann Dowd, American actress
1959 – Jody Watley, American entertainer
1962 – King Abdullah II of Jordan
1966 – Danielle Goyette, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
1972 – Mike Johnson, American politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1973 – Jalen Rose, American basketball player and sportscaster
1974 – Christian Bale, British actor
1974 – Olivia Colman, English actress
1980 – Lena Hall, American actress and singer
1985 – Gisela Dulko, Argentinian tennis player
1987 – Becky Lynch, Irish wrestler
1989 – Yoon Bo-ra, South Korean singer
1989 – Kylie Bunbury, Canadian-American actress
1990 – Eiza González, Mexican actress and singer
1993 – Katy Marchant, English track cyclist
1995 – Danielle Campbell, American actress
1996 – Dafne Navarro, Mexican trampoline gymnast
2000 – Markella Kavenagh, Australian actress
….and on this day in history….
1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.
1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.
1920 – Japanese carmaker Mazda is founded, initially as a cork-producing company.
1948 – British South American Airways' Tudor IV Star Tiger disappears over the Bermuda Triangle.
1956 – In the United States, Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery bus boycott.
1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.
1975 – The Monitor National Marine Sanctuary is established as the first United States National Marine Sanctuary.
1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called "Elk Cloner".
1995 – Hydroxycarbamide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.
2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.