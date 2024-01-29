© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday January 29, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 29, 2024 at 6:13 AM PST
Nate Colton
Bubble Wrap
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Nate Colton

Today is Monday, the 29th of January of 2024,

January 29 is the 29th day of the year

337 days remain until the end of the year

49 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:16:17 am

and sunset will be at 5:30:41 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

That will be one minute and 51 seconds more daylight than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:23:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:20 am at 5.03 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:49 am at 2.38 feet

The next high tide at 12:18 pm at 5.08 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:57 pm at 0.44 feet

The Moon is currently 87.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The moon sets this morning at 9:27 am

and rises again at 9:25 pm tonight

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm

Today is…

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Curmudgeons Day

Freethinkers Day

Gnocchi Day (Argentina)

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Dog Day

It’s also….

Kansas Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1499Katharina von Bora, wife of Martin Luther; formerly a Roman Catholic nun (d. 1552)

1602Countess Amalie Elisabeth of Hanau-Münzenberg (d. 1651)

1688Emanuel Swedenborg, Swedish astronomer, philosopher, and theologian (d. 1772)

1810 – Mary Whitwell Hale, American teacher, school founder, and hymnwriter (d. 1862)

1843William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)

1860Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)

1861Florida Ruffin Ridley, American civil rights activist, teacher, editor, and writer (d. 1943)

1862Frederick Delius, English composer (d. 1934)

1874John D. Rockefeller Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)

1880W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946)

1881Alice Catherine Evans, American microbiologist (d. 1975)

1895Muna Lee, American poet and author (d. 1965)

1913Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)

1917John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)

1918John Forsythe, American actor (d. 2010)

1923Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 1981)

1939Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author

1939 – Jeanne Lee, American jazz singer, poet and composer (d. 2000)

1940 – Katharine Ross, American actress and author

1941Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author

1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman

1948 – Cristina Saralegui, Cuban-American journalist, actress and talk show host

1949Doris Davenport, American poet and teacher

1950Ann Jillian, American actress and singer

1953Teresa Teng, Taiwanese singer (d. 1995)

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions

1956Irlene Mandrell, American musician, actress, and model

1956 – Amii Stewart, American singer and dancer

1958Judy Norton, American actress and theater director

1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author

1962 – Nicholas Turturro, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1970Heather Graham, American actress

1970 – Paul Ryan, American politician, 62nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1971Clare Balding, English broadcaster, journalist and author

1973Megan McArdle, American journalist

1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host

1979Christina Koch, American engineer and astronaut

1985 – Isabel Lucas, Australian actress and model

1987 – Jessica Burkhart, American author[168]

1993Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Japanese singer

…and on this day in history…

1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.

1861Kansas is admitted as the 34th U.S. state.

1891Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

1907Charles Curtis of Kansas becomes the first Native American U.S. Senator.

1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.

1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.

