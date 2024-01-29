Almanac - Monday January 29, 2024
Today is Monday, the 29th of January of 2024,
January 29 is the 29th day of the year
337 days remain until the end of the year
49 days until spring begins
The sun rises this morning at 7:16:17 am
and sunset will be at 5:30:41 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight
That will be one minute and 51 seconds more daylight than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 12:23:29 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.
The first high tide will be at 1:20 am at 5.03 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:49 am at 2.38 feet
The next high tide at 12:18 pm at 5.08 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:57 pm at 0.44 feet
The Moon is currently 87.2% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
The moon sets this morning at 9:27 am
and rises again at 9:25 pm tonight
Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 2nd of February of 2024 at 3:18 pm
Today is…
It’s also….
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1499 – Katharina von Bora, wife of Martin Luther; formerly a Roman Catholic nun (d. 1552)
1602 – Countess Amalie Elisabeth of Hanau-Münzenberg (d. 1651)
1688 – Emanuel Swedenborg, Swedish astronomer, philosopher, and theologian (d. 1772)
1810 – Mary Whitwell Hale, American teacher, school founder, and hymnwriter (d. 1862)
1843 – William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)
1860 – Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)
1861 – Florida Ruffin Ridley, American civil rights activist, teacher, editor, and writer (d. 1943)
1862 – Frederick Delius, English composer (d. 1934)
1874 – John D. Rockefeller Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)
1880 – W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946)
1881 – Alice Catherine Evans, American microbiologist (d. 1975)
1895 – Muna Lee, American poet and author (d. 1965)
1913 – Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)
1917 – John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)
1918 – John Forsythe, American actor (d. 2010)
1923 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (d. 1981)
1939 – Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author
1939 – Jeanne Lee, American jazz singer, poet and composer (d. 2000)
1940 – Katharine Ross, American actress and author
1941 – Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author
1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman
1948 – Cristina Saralegui, Cuban-American journalist, actress and talk show host
1949 – Doris Davenport, American poet and teacher
1950 – Ann Jillian, American actress and singer
1953 – Teresa Teng, Taiwanese singer (d. 1995)
1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions
1956 – Irlene Mandrell, American musician, actress, and model
1956 – Amii Stewart, American singer and dancer
1958 – Judy Norton, American actress and theater director
1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author
1962 – Nicholas Turturro, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1970 – Heather Graham, American actress
1970 – Paul Ryan, American politician, 62nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1971 – Clare Balding, English broadcaster, journalist and author
1973 – Megan McArdle, American journalist
1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host
1979 – Christina Koch, American engineer and astronaut
1985 – Isabel Lucas, Australian actress and model
1987 – Jessica Burkhart, American author[168]
1993 – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Japanese singer
…and on this day in history…
1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.
1861 – Kansas is admitted as the 34th U.S. state.
1891 – Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii.
1907 – Charles Curtis of Kansas becomes the first Native American U.S. Senator.
1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.
1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.
2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.