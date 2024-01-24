Almanac - Wednesday January 24, 2024

Today is Wednesday the 24th of January of 2024,

January 24 is the 24th day of the year

342 days remain until the end of the year

54 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:19:45 am

and sunset will be at 5:25:07 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

That will be 1 minute and 41 seconds later than yesterday

The solar transit will be at 12:22:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:27 am at 3.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:06 am at 6.38 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:25 pm at -0.73 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:27 pm at 5.03 feet

The Moon is currently 98.5% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a 100% Full Moon tomorrow morning at 9:54 am

The moon sets this morning at 7:03 am

and the moon rises this afternoon at 4:24 pm

The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon

It’s also called the…

Center Moon by the Assiniboine

Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon and the Great Moon by the Cree

Freeze Up Moon by the Algonquin

Severe Moon and Hard Moon by the Dakota

Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit

Greetings Moon by the Western Abenaki

and the Spirit Moon by the Ojibwe

Today is…

Beer Can Appreciation Day

Belly Laugh Day

Library Shelfie Day

Macintosh Computer Day

National "Just Do It" Day

National Compliment Day

National Edy's Pie Patent Day

National Lobster Thermidor Day

National Peanut Butter Day

Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day

Today is also….

Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Romania

Feast of Our Lady of Peace in the Roman Catholic Church

Feria de Alasitas in La Paz. Bolivia

Uttar Pradesh Day in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India

National Girl Child Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with…

1712 – Frederick the Great, Prussian king (d. 1786)

1776 – E. T. A. Hoffmann, German jurist, author, and composer (d. 1822)

1862 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1937)

1917 – Ernest Borgnine, American actor (d. 2012)

1918 – Oral Roberts, American evangelist, founded Oral Roberts University and Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (d. 2009)

1926 – Ruth Asawa, American sculptor (d. 2013)

1930 – John Romita Sr., American comic book artist (d. 2023)

1936 – Doug Kershaw, American fiddle player and singer

1938 – Julius Hemphill, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1995)

1939 – Ray Stevens, American singer-songwriter and actor

1941 – Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Aaron Neville, American singer

1943 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (d. 1969)

1947 – Michio Kaku, American physicist and academic

1947 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1949 – John Belushi, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American comedian and actor

1961 – Nastassja Kinski, German-American actress and producer

1966 – Julie Dreyfus, French actress

1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast

1974 – Ed Helms, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Rokia Traoré, Malian singer

1978 – Kristen Schaal, American actress, voice artist, comedian and writer

1979 – Nik Wallenda, American acrobat

.…and on this day in history….

1536 – King Henry VIII of England suffers an accident while jousting, leading to a brain injury that historians say may have influenced his later erratic behaviour and possible impotence.

1835 – Slaves in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, stage a revolt, which is instrumental in ending slavery there 50 years later.

1848 – California Gold Rush: James W. Marshall finds gold at Sutter's Mill near Sacramento.

1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1918 – The Gregorian calendar is introduced in Russia by decree of the Council of People's Commissars effective February 14 (New Style).

1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.

1972 – Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.

1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.

1987 – About 20,000 protestors march in a civil rights demonstration in Forsyth County, Georgia, United States.

2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.

2018 – Former doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced up to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of using his position to sexually abuse female gymnasts.