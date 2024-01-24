Almanac - Wednesday January 24, 2024
Today is Wednesday the 24th of January of 2024,
January 24 is the 24th day of the year
342 days remain until the end of the year
54 days until spring begins
The sun rises this morning at 7:19:45 am
and sunset will be at 5:25:07 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight
That will be 1 minute and 41 seconds later than yesterday
The solar transit will be at 12:22:26 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.
The first low tide will be at 3:27 am at 3.15 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:06 am at 6.38 feet
The next low tide will be at 4:25 pm at -0.73 feet
The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:27 pm at 5.03 feet
The Moon is currently 98.5% visible
It’s still a Waxing Gibbous
We can call it a 100% Full Moon tomorrow morning at 9:54 am
The moon sets this morning at 7:03 am
and the moon rises this afternoon at 4:24 pm
The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon
It’s also called the…
Center Moon by the Assiniboine
Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon and the Great Moon by the Cree
Freeze Up Moon by the Algonquin
Severe Moon and Hard Moon by the Dakota
Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit
Greetings Moon by the Western Abenaki
and the Spirit Moon by the Ojibwe
Today is…
National Lobster Thermidor Day
Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day
Today is also….
Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Romania
Feast of Our Lady of Peace in the Roman Catholic Church
Feria de Alasitas in La Paz. Bolivia
Uttar Pradesh Day in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India
National Girl Child Day in India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
You share your special day with…
1712 – Frederick the Great, Prussian king (d. 1786)
1776 – E. T. A. Hoffmann, German jurist, author, and composer (d. 1822)
1862 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1937)
1917 – Ernest Borgnine, American actor (d. 2012)
1918 – Oral Roberts, American evangelist, founded Oral Roberts University and Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (d. 2009)
1926 – Ruth Asawa, American sculptor (d. 2013)
1930 – John Romita Sr., American comic book artist (d. 2023)
1936 – Doug Kershaw, American fiddle player and singer
1938 – Julius Hemphill, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1995)
1939 – Ray Stevens, American singer-songwriter and actor
1941 – Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1941 – Aaron Neville, American singer
1943 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (d. 1969)
1947 – Michio Kaku, American physicist and academic
1947 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)
1949 – John Belushi, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)
1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American comedian and actor
1961 – Nastassja Kinski, German-American actress and producer
1966 – Julie Dreyfus, French actress
1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast
1974 – Ed Helms, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1974 – Rokia Traoré, Malian singer
1978 – Kristen Schaal, American actress, voice artist, comedian and writer
1979 – Nik Wallenda, American acrobat
.…and on this day in history….
1536 – King Henry VIII of England suffers an accident while jousting, leading to a brain injury that historians say may have influenced his later erratic behaviour and possible impotence.
1835 – Slaves in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, stage a revolt, which is instrumental in ending slavery there 50 years later.
1848 – California Gold Rush: James W. Marshall finds gold at Sutter's Mill near Sacramento.
1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.
1918 – The Gregorian calendar is introduced in Russia by decree of the Council of People's Commissars effective February 14 (New Style).
1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.
1972 – Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.
1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.
1987 – About 20,000 protestors march in a civil rights demonstration in Forsyth County, Georgia, United States.
2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.
2018 – Former doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced up to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of using his position to sexually abuse female gymnasts.