Almanac - Wednesday January 17, 2024

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of January of 2024

January 17 is the 17th day of the year

349 days remain until the end of the year

61 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:19 am

and sunset will be at 5:17:31 pm

We will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:20:25 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53°F

The first high tide will be at 3:24 am at 5.98 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:59 am at 1.37 feet

The next high tide at 3:44 pm at 4.21 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:25 pm at 1.39 feet

The Moon is currently 43.6% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon tonight at 7:53 pm

Today is....

Ben Franklin Day

Cable Car Day

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Years Resolutions Day, Also known as Broken Resolution Day

Judgment Day

Kid Inventors' Day, Also known as K.I.D.

Museum Selfie Day

National Bootlegger's Day

National Classy Day

National Hot-Buttered Rum Day

National Hot Heads Chili Day

Popeye the Sailor Man Day

Today is also...

National Day in Menorca, Spain

The opening ceremony of Patras Carnival, celebrated until Clean Monday in Patras, Greece

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, American publisher, inventor, and politician, 6th President of Pennsylvania (d. 1790)

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1863 – David Lloyd George, Welsh lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1863 – Konstantin Stanislavski, Russian actor and director (d. 1938)

1880 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1899 – Nevil Shute, English engineer and author (d. 1960)

1921 – Antonio Prohías, Cuban cartoonist of Spy Vs Spy in Mad Magazine(d. 1998)

1922 – Luis Echeverría, Mexican academic and politician, 50th President of Mexico (d. 2022)

1922 – Nicholas Katzenbach, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 65th United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist (d. 2021)

1926 – Newton N. Minow, American lawyer and politician (d. 2023)

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1928 – Vidal Sassoon, English-American hairdresser and businessman (d. 2012)

1931 – James Earl Jones, American actor

1931 – Douglas Wilder, American sergeant and politician, 66th Governor of Virginia

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1939 – Maury Povich, American talk show host and producer

1942 – Muhammad Ali, American boxer and activist (d. 2016)

1949 – Andy Kaufman, American actor and comedian (d. 1984)

1952 – Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese pianist, composer, and producer (d. 2023)

1954 – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American environmental lawyer, writer, and conspiracy theorist

1955 – Steve Earle, American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, author and actor

1957 – Steve Harvey, American actor, comedian, television personality and game show host

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer

1962 – Sebastian Junger, American journalist and author

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 44th First Lady of the United States

1970 – Genndy Tartakovsky, Russian-American animator, director, and producer

1971 – Kid Rock, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1980 – Zooey Deschanel, American singer-songwriter and actress

...and on this day in history....

1904 – Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard receives its premiere performance at the Moscow Art Theatre.

1920 – Alcohol Prohibition begins in the United States as the Volstead Act goes into effect.

1946 – The UN Security Council holds its first session.

1950 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 79 relating to arms control is adopted.

1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the "military–industrial complex" as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

1992 – During a visit to South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa apologizes for forcing Korean women into sexual slavery during World War II.

1994 – The 6.7 Mw Northridge earthquake shakes the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), leaving 57 people dead and more than 8,700 injured.