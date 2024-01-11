Almanac - Thursday January 11, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 11th of January of 2024,

January 11 is the 11th day of the year

355 days remain until the end of the year

67 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:04 am

and sunset will be at 5:11:20 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:18:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:47 am at 3.22 feet

The next high tide at 9:41 am at 7.02 feet

(this is a King Wave. Only take a walk on the beach if you don’t mind getting drenched)

The next low tide at 4:57 pm at -1.59 feet

and the second high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:04 am at 5.07 feet



The Moon is currently 0.2% visible right now

It’s still considered a New Moon

It was a 100% invisible New Moon as of 3:57 early this morning

The next phase will be a quarter moon in 6 days, next Wednesday the 17th at 7:53 pm

Today is…

Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Girl Hug Boy Day

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

Heritage Treasures Day in the UK

Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day

National Arkansas Day

National Hot Toddy Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Milk Day

National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend Day

Secret Pal Day

World Sketchnote Day

Today is also….

Children's Day in Tunisia

Eugenio María de Hostos Day in Puerto Rico

Independence Resistance Day in Morocco

Kagami biraki in Japan

Republic Day in Albania

Carmentalia in Rome

Prithvi Jayanti in Nepal

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1755 – Alexander Hamilton, Nevisian-American general, economist and politician, 1st United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1804)

1885 – Alice Paul, American activist and suffragist (d. 1977)

1887 – Aldo Leopold, American ecologist and author (d. 1948)

1888 – Joseph B. Keenan, American jurist and politician (d. 1954)

1903 – Alan Paton, South African author and activist (d. 1988)

1906 – Albert Hofmann, Swiss chemist and academic, discoverer of LSD (d. 2008)

1907 – Abraham Joshua Heschel, Polish-American rabbi, theologian, and philosopher (d. 1972)

1911 – Tommy Duncan, American singer-songwriter (d. 1967)

1924 – Slim Harpo, American blues singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1970)

1925 – Grant Tinker, American television producer, co-founded MTM Enterprises (d. 2016)

1928 – David L. Wolper, American director and producer (d. 2010)

1934 – Jean Chrétien, Canadian lawyer and politician, 20th Prime Minister of Canada

1938 – Arthur Scargill, English miner, activist, and politician

1942 – Clarence Clemons, American saxophonist and actor (d. 2011)

1946 – Naomi Judd, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)

1952 – Lee Ritenour, American guitarist, composer, and producer

1956 – Robert Earl Keen, American singer-songwriter

1971 – Mary J. Blige, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1972 – Amanda Peet, American actress and playwright

…and on this day in history….

532 – Nika riots in Constantinople: A quarrel between supporters of different chariot teams—the Blues and the Greens—in the Hippodrome escalates into violence.

630 – Conquest of Mecca: The prophet Muhammad and his followers conquer the city, and the Quraysh association of clans surrenders.

1908 – Grand Canyon National Monument is created.

1912 – Immigrant textile workers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, go on strike when wages are reduced in response to a mandated shortening of the work week.

1927 – Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), announces the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at a banquet in Los Angeles, California.

1935 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

1949 – The first "networked" television broadcasts took place as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes on the air connecting the east coast and mid-west programming.

1957 – The African Convention is founded in Dakar, Senegal.

1964 – Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.

1972 – East Pakistan renames itself Bangladesh.

1973 – Major League Baseball owners vote in approval of the American League adopting the designated hitter position.

1994 – The Irish Government announces the end of a 15-year broadcasting ban on the IRA and its political arm Sinn Féin.

2020 – COVID-19 pandemic in Hubei: Municipal health officials in Wuhan announce the first recorded death from COVID-19.