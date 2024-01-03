Almanac - Wednesday January 3, 2024
Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of January of 2024,
January 3 is the third day of the year
363 days remain until the end of the year
75 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:30 am
and sunset will be at 5:03:54 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:14:42 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F.
The first high tide will be at 4:02 am at 5.16 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:39 am at 2.26 feet
The next high tide at 3:37 pm at 3.73 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:39 pm at 1.67 feet.
The Moon is 55.5% visible
Last Quarter Moon will be tonight at 7:30 pm
The moonset will be at 11:44 am
and moonrise early tomorrow morning at 12:33 am
Today is…
National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
National Write to Congress Day
Today is also…
Anniversary of the 1966 Coup d'état (Burkina Faso)
Ministry of Religious Affairs Day (Indonesia)
Tamaseseri Festival (Hakozaki Shrine, Fukuoka, Japan)
The tenth of the Twelve Days of Christmas
On the Tenth Day Of Christmas…
My True Love Gave To Me…
ten lords a-leaping
nine ladies dancing
eight maids a-milking
seven swans a-swimming
six geese a-laying
five gold rings
four collie (black, corvid) birds
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
106 BC – Cicero, Roman philosopher, lawyer, and politician (d. 43 BC)
1793 – Lucretia Mott, American activist (d. 1880)
1883 – Clement Attlee, English soldier, lawyer, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1967)
1892 – J.R.R. Tolkien, English writer, poet, and philologist (d. 1973)
1894 – ZaSu Pitts, American actress (d. 1963)
1897 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (d. 1961)
1901 – Ngô Đình Diệm, Vietnamese lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1963)
1905 – Anna May Wong, American actress (d. 1961)
1907 – Ray Milland, Welsh-American actor and director (d. 1986)
1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American pianist and conductor (d. 2000)
1917 – Roger Williams Straus, Jr., American journalist and publisher, co-founded Farrar, Straus and Giroux (d. 2004)
1919 – Herbie Nichols, American pianist and composer (d. 1963)
1926 – George Martin, English composer, conductor, and producer (d. 2016)
1943 – Van Dyke Parks, American singer-songwriter, musician, composer, author, and actor
1945 – Stephen Stills, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – John Paul Jones, English bass player, songwriter, and producer
1950 – Victoria Principal, American actress and businesswoman
1956 – Mel Gibson, American-Australian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1980 – Kurt Vile, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
2003 – Kyle Rittenhouse, American conservative personality
2003 – Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist
…and on this day in history…
1861 – Delaware votes not to secede from the United States.
1868 – Meiji Restoration in Japan: The Tokugawa shogunate is abolished; agents of Satsuma and Chōshū seize power.
1870 – Construction work begins on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, United States.
1933 – Minnie D. Craig becomes the first woman elected as Speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives, the first woman to hold a Speaker position anywhere in the United States.
1947 – Proceedings of the U.S. Congress are televised for the first time.
1953 – Frances P. Bolton and her son, Oliver from Ohio, become the first mother and son to serve simultaneously in the U.S. Congress.
1956 – A fire damages the top part of the Eiffel Tower.
1957 – The Hamilton Watch Company introduces the first electric watch.
1958 – The West Indies Federation is formed.
1959 – Alaska is admitted as the 49th U.S. state.
1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.
1993 – In Moscow, Russia, George H. W. Bush and Boris Yeltsin sign the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).
1999 – The Mars Polar Lander is launched by NASA.
2019 – Chang'e 4 makes the first soft landing on the far side of the Moon, deploying the Yutu-2 lunar rover.