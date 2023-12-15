Almanac - Friday December 15, 2023

Today is Friday, the 15th of December of 2023

December 15 is the 349th day of the year

16 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:03 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:17 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:05:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first high tide was at 1:15 am at 4.91 feet

The first low tide was at 5:34 am at 3.36 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:25 am at 6.58 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:42 pm at -1.29 feet

The Moon is currently 9.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

The moon rises this morning at 10:13 am

and the moon sets at 7:50 pm this evening

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 19th of December of 2023 at 10:39 am

Today is the final day of Hanukkah

Bill of Rights Day

Cat Herders' Day

International Tea Day

National Cupcake Day

National Gingerbread Latte Day

National Lemon Cupcake Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

National Wear Your Pearls Day

Underdog Day

Today is also…

Homecoming Day on the English Channel island of Alderney

Kingdom Day in The Netherlands

Zamenhof Day in the International Esperanto Community

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

AD 37 – Nero, Roman emperor (d. 68)

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, French architect and engineer, co-designed the Eiffel Tower (d. 1923)

1891 – A.P. Carter, American country singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1960)

1892 – J. Paul Getty, American-English businessman and art collector, founded Getty Oil (d. 1976)

1910 – John Hammond, American record producer and critic (d. 1987)

1911 – Stan Kenton, American pianist and composer (d. 1979)

1913 – Muriel Rukeyser, American poet, academic, and activist (d. 1980)

1916 – Buddy Cole, American pianist and conductor (d. 1964)

1919 – Max Yasgur, American dairy farmer and host of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair (d. 1973)

1920 – Gamal al-Banna, Egyptian author and scholar (d. 2013)

1921 – Alan Freed, American radio host (d. 1965)

1930 – Edna O'Brien, Irish novelist, playwright, poet and short story writer

1933 – Tim Conway, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1933 – Donald Woods, South African journalist and activist (d. 2001)

1939 – Dave Clark, English musician and songwriter

1944 – Chico Mendes, Brazilian trade union leader and activist (d. 1988)

1949 – Don Johnson, American actor

1950 – Melanie Chartoff, American actress and comedian

1955 – Paul Simonon, English singer-songwriter and bass player

….and on this day in history….

1893 – Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World" a.k.a. the "New World Symphony") by Antonín Dvořák premieres in a public afternoon rehearsal at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a concert premiere on the evening of December 16.

1903 – Italian American food cart vendor Italo Marchiony receives a U.S. patent for inventing a machine that makes ice cream cones.

1905 – The Pushkin House is established in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to preserve the cultural heritage of Alexander Pushkin.

1965 – Project Gemini: Gemini 6A, crewed by Wally Schirra and Thomas Stafford, is launched from Cape Kennedy, Florida. Four orbits later, it achieves the first space rendezvous, with Gemini 7.

1973 – The American Psychiatric Association votes 13–0 to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces that the United States will recognize the People's Republic of China and sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

1989 – Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights relating the abolition of capital punishment is adopted.

2001 – The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27,000,000 spent to stabilize it, without fixing its famous lean.