Almanac - Wednesday December 13, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of December of 2023,

December 13 is the 347th day of the year

18 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until winter begins

The Winter Solstice occurs at 7:27 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023

The sun will rise this morning in San Francisco at 7:16:39 am

and sunset this afternoon will be at 4:51:42 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:04:10 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:57 am at 3.3 feet

and the next high tide at 9:53 am at 6.75 feet

and the final low tide of the day will be at 5:45 pm at -1.31 feet

The Moon is currently 0.6% visible

It was a New Moon yesterday

It’s now a waxing crescent

The moon rises this morning at 8:22 am

and sets this evening at 5:27 pm

Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 19th of December of 2023 at 10:39 am

Today is…

Ice Cream Day

National Cocoa Day

National Cream Cheese Frosting Day

National Day of the Horse

National Popcorn String Day

National Violin Day

Pick a Pathologist Pal Day

Today is also….

Acadian Remembrance Day

National Day on the island nation of Saint Lucia

and it’s Saint Lucia Day mainly in Scandinavia

Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day in Poland

Nanking Massacre Memorial Day in China

Nusantara Day in Indonesia

Republic Day in Malta

Sailor's Day in Brazil

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1816 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded Siemens (d. 1892)

1818 – Mary Todd Lincoln, 16th First Lady of the United States (d. 1882)

1882 – Jane Edna Hunter, African-American social worker (d. 1971)

1897 – Drew Pearson, American journalist and author (d. 1969)

1903 – Ella Baker, American activist (d. 1986)

1903 – Carlos Montoya, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1993)

1906 – Laurens van der Post, South African-English soldier and author (d. 1996)

1908 – Van Heflin, American film actor (d. 1971)

1911 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and painter (d. 1972)

1920 – George P. Shultz, American economist and politician, 60th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, American actor, singer, and dancer

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2021)

1934 – Richard D. Zanuck, American film producer (d. 2012)

1945 – Herman Cain, American businessman, politician, and activist (d. 2020)

1948 – Ted Nugent, American musician

1953 – Ben Bernanke, American economist

1957 – Steve Buscemi, American actor and director

1967 – Jamie Foxx, American actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and comedian

1989 – Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history…

1577 – Sir Francis Drake sets sail from Plymouth, England, on his round-the-world voyage.

1769 – Dartmouth College is founded by the Reverend Eleazar Wheelock, with a royal charter from King George III, on land donated by Royal governor John Wentworth.

1949 – The Knesset votes to move the capital of Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

1972 – Apollo program: Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt begin the third and final extra-vehicular activity (EVA) or "Moonwalk" of Apollo 17. To date they are the last humans to set foot on the Moon.