Almanac - November 28, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of November of 2023,

November 28 is the 332nd day of the year

33 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until winter begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:03:38 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:51:44 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:57:41 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.

The first low tide was at 4:27 am at 3.08 feet

The only high tide of the day will be later this morning at 10:16 am at 6.63 feet

and the next low tide will be at 5:31 pm at minus one point zero eight feet

The Moon is currently 98.3% visible

It was the full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

The Moon sets this morning at 8:40 am

and rises this evening at 5:49 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon next week on Monday the 4th of December of 2023 at 9:49 pm

Today is…

Ascension of ‘Abdu'l-Bahá

Giving Tuesday

It's Letter Writing Day

Make Your Own Head Day

National French Toast Day

Red Planet Day

Turkey Leftover Day

Today is also….

Albanian Flag Day, celebrate the independence of Albania from Turkey in 1912, the first Albanian flag raise by Skanderbeg in 1443, and for the new parliamentary constitution in 1998.

Bedfordshire day is celebrated in the English county of Bedfordshire to celebrate the birth of John Bunyan

Bukovina Day in Romania

Heroes' Day in Sri Lanka

Hōonkō in Japan

Independence Day in Mauritania, celebrating the independence of Mauritania from France in 1960.

Independence Day in Panama, celebrating the independence of Panama from Spain in 1821.

Navy Day in Iran

Proclamation of Independence Day in East Timor, celebrating the independence of East Timor from Portugal in 1975.

Republic Day in Burundi

and Republic Day in Chad

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1118 – Manuel I Komnenos, Byzantine emperor (d. 1180)

1631 – Abraham Brueghel, Flemish Baroque painter (d. 1690)

1632 – Jean-Baptiste Lully, Italian-French composer and manager (d. 1687)

1757 – William Blake, English poet and painter (d. 1827)

1820 – Friedrich Engels, German-English philosopher, economist, and journalist (d. 1895)

1904 – Nancy Mitford, English journalist and author (d. 1973)

1908 – Claude Lévi-Strauss, Belgian-French anthropologist and ethnologist (d. 2009)

1929 – Berry Gordy, American songwriter and producer, founded Motown Records

1932 – Gato Barbieri, Argentinian saxophonist and composer (d. 2016)

1936 – Gary Hart, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland

1943 – Randy Newman, American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist

1944 – Rita Mae Brown, American novelist, poet, and screenwriter

1949 – Paul Shaffer, Canadian-American singer, keyboard player, and bandleader

1962 – Jon Stewart, American comedian, actor, and television host

…and on this day in history…

587 – Treaty of Andelot: King Guntram of Burgundy recognizes Childebert II as his heir.

1582 – In Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway pay a £40 (equivalent to £12,261 in 2021) bond in lieu of posting wedding banns, which enables them to marry immediately.

1811 – Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, premieres at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig.

1814 – The Times of London becomes the first newspaper to be produced on a steam-powered printing press, built by the German team of Koenig & Bauer.

1843 – Ka Lā Hui (Hawaiian Independence Day): The Kingdom of Hawaii is officially recognized by the United Kingdom and France as an independent nation.

1893 – Women's suffrage in New Zealand concludes with the 1893 New Zealand general election.

1919 – Lady Astor is elected as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. She is the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. (Countess Markievicz, the first to be elected, refused to sit.)

1925 – The Grand Ole Opry begins broadcasting in Nashville, Tennessee, as the WSM Barn Dance.

1975 – East Timor declares its independence from Portugal.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, as Prime Minister. She is succeeded in both positions by John Major.

1991 – South Ossetia declares independence from Georgia.