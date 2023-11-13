Almanac - Monday November 13, 2023

Today is Monday, 13th of November of 2023

Today is…

Actor's Day

National Bread Pudding Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National Mom's and Dad's Day

Sadie Hawkins Day

Sigd

(Sigd is about accepting the Torah and yearning for Israel and the Temple. It is thought to be the date on which God first revealed himself to Moses.)

Yesterday was Diwali, the festival of light

Start a Rumor Day

Symphonic Metal Day

World Kindness Day

World Orphans Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

354 – Augustine of Hippo, Roman bishop and theologian (d. 430)

1838 – Joseph F. Smith, American religious leader, 6th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1918)

1856 – Louis Brandeis, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1941)

1928 – Hampton Hawes, American pianist and author (d. 1977)

1934 – Peter Arnett, New Zealand-American journalist and academic

1934 – Garry Marshall, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2016)

1939 – Idris Muhammad, American drummer and composer (d. 2014)

1946 – Ray Wylie Hubbard, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Amory Lovins, American physicist and environmentalist

1949 – Terry Reid, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedian, and talk show host

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American comedian, actor, and talk show host

1969 – Lori Berenson, American activist

…and on this day in history….

1922 – The United States Supreme Court upholds mandatory vaccinations for public school students in Zucht v. King.

1940 – Walt Disney's animated musical film Fantasia is first released at New York's Broadway Theatre, on the first night of a roadshow.

1956 – The Supreme Court of the United States declares Alabama laws requiring segregated buses illegal, thus ending the Montgomery bus boycott.

1982 – The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C. after a march to its site by thousands of Vietnam War veterans.

1985 – Xavier Suárez is sworn in as Miami's first Cuban-born mayor.

1995 – Mozambique becomes the first state to join the Commonwealth of Nations without having been part of the former British Empire.

2013 – Hawaii legalizes same-sex marriage.