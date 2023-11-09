Almanac - Thursday November 9, 2023

Today Thursday, 9th of November of 2023

November 9 is the 313th day of the year

52 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until winter begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:43:47 am

and sunset will be at 5:02:42 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daily

The solar transit will be at 11:53:14 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

The first low tide was at 1:32 am at 1.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:01 am at 5.53 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:28 pm at 1.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:20 pm at 4.53 feet

The Moon is currently 14.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

The moon sets this afternoon at 3:19 pm

and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 4:00 am

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 13th of November of 2023 at 1:27 am

Today is…

British Pudding Day

Carl Sagan Day

Go to an Art Museum Today Day

International Tempranillo Day

National Chaos Never Dies Day

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

National Greek Yogurt Day

National Microtia Awareness Day

National Scrapple Day

World Freedom Day

World Quality Day

World Usability Day

Birthday of Pakistani philosopher, poet, and politician Muhammad Iqbal in Pakistan, born on this day in 1877

Day of the Skulls or Dia de los ñatitas in Bolivia

Flag Day in Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cambodia from France in 1953.

Inventors' Day in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Uttarakhand Day in the North Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1731 – Benjamin Banneker, American farmer, surveyor, and author (d. 1806)

1914 – Hedy Lamarr, Austrian-American actress and inventor (d. 2000)

1915 – Sargent Shriver, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 21st United States Ambassador to France (d. 2011)

1918 – Spiro Agnew, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 39th Vice President of the United States (d. 1996)

1922 – Dorothy Dandridge, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1965)

1928 – Anne Sexton, American poet and academic (d. 1974)

1929 – Imre Kertész, Hungarian author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1934 – Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (d. 1996)

1936 – Mary Travers, American singer-songwriter (d. 2009)

1938 – Ti-Grace Atkinson, American author and critic

1941 – Tom Fogerty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, American bodybuilder and actor

1970 – Scarface, American rapper and producer

1970 – Susan Tedeschi, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

1887 – The United States receives rights to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting President of the United States to make an official trip outside the country, doing so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.

1917 – The Balfour Declaration is published in The Times newspaper.

1935 – The Committee for Industrial Organization, the precursor to the Congress of Industrial Organizations, is founded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, by eight trade unions belonging to the American Federation of Labor

1953 – Cambodia gains independence from France.

1965 – Several U.S. states and parts of Canada are hit by a series of blackouts lasting up to 13 hours in the Northeast blackout of 1965.

1965 – A Catholic Worker Movement member, Roger Allen LaPorte, protesting against the Vietnam War, sets himself on fire in front of the United Nations building.

1970 – Vietnam War: The Supreme Court of the United States votes 6–3 against hearing a case to allow Massachusetts to enforce its law granting residents the right to refuse military service in an undeclared war.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, of the Soviet Union, becomes the youngest World Chess Champion by beating fellow Soviet Anatoly Karpov.

1989 – Cold War: Fall of the Berlin Wall: East Germany opens checkpoints in the Berlin Wall, allowing its citizens to travel to West Berlin.

1993 – Stari Most, the "old bridge" in the Bosnian city of Mostar, built in 1566, collapses after several days of bombing by Croat forces during the Croat–Bosniak War

1998 – Capital punishment in the United Kingdom, already abolished for murder, is completely abolished for all remaining capital offences.

2004 – Firefox 1.0 is released.

2014 – A non-binding self-determination consultation is held in Catalonia, asking Catalan citizens their opinion on whether Catalonia should become a state and, if so, whether it should be an independent state