Almanac - Thursday November 2, 2023
November 2 is the 306th day of the year
59 days remain until the end of the year.
49 days until winter begins
This year, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 A.M.
When you awake, the clock time will be one hour earlier
which also means we are gaining one hour of sleep Sunday Morning.
Today Thursday, 2nd of November of 2023,
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:36:23 am
and sunset will be at 6:09:24 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3°F.
The first high tide was at 3:55 am at 4.76 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:22 am at 3.54 feet
The next high tide will be at 1:49 pm at 5.72 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:18 pm at minus point one three feet
The Moon is currently 76.4% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
The moon will set at 12:52 pm
and the moon will rise at 10:00 pm
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday 5th of November of 2023 at 1:37 am
Today is…
Lots of SF landmarks will be lit up teal on Today for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Today is also…
International Doge Day
Doge or DOGE may refer to:
Doge (title), a historical Venetian chief of state
Doge (meme), an Internet meme primarily associated with the Shiba Inu breed of dog
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency named after the meme
Döge, a village in north-east Hungary
DOGE (database) (in French, Documentation en Gestion des Entreprises), an academic bibliographic database
Elphias Doge, a character from the Harry Potter series
National Cash Back Day
National Men Make Dinner Day
National Deviled Egg Day
National Broadcast Traffic Professional’s Day
National Ohio Day
Today is also…
All Souls' Day in the Roman Catholic Church and Anglican Communion
Coronation of Haile Selassie in Rastafari
Day of the Dead, the second day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration in Mexico
Arrival of Indentured Labourers in Mauritius
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists
Statehood Day in North Dakota and South Dakota
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…
1734 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (d. 1820)
1755 – Marie Antoinette, Austrian-French queen consort of Louis XVI of France (d. 1793)
1795 – James K. Polk, American lawyer and politician, 11th President of the United States (d. 1849)
1865 – Warren G. Harding, American journalist and politician, 29th President of the United States (d. 1923)
1908 – Bunny Berigan, American trumpet player (d. 1942)
1913 – Burt Lancaster, American actor (d. 1994)
1924 – Rudy Van Gelder, American record producer and engineer (d. 2016)
1927 – Steve Ditko, American author and illustrator (d. 2018)
1936 – Rose Bird, American lawyer and judge, 25th Chief Justice of California (d. 1999)
1938 – Pat Buchanan, American journalist and politician
1942 – Shere Hite, German sexologist, author, and educator (d. 2020)
1945 – J. D. Souther, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1947 – Dave Pegg, English bass player and producer
1961 – k.d. lang, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1965 – Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film actor, producer and television host
…and on this day in history…
1917 – The Balfour Declaration proclaims British support for the "establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" with the clear understanding "that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".
1920 – In the United States, KDKA of Pittsburgh starts broadcasting as the first commercial radio station. The first broadcast is the result of the 1920 United States presidential election.
1936 – The BBC Television Service, the world's first regular, "high-definition" (then defined as at least 200 lines) service begins. Renamed BBC1 in 1964, the channel still runs to this day.
1947 – In California, designer Howard Hughes performs the maiden (and only) flight of the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the "Spruce Goose"), the largest fixed-wing aircraft ever built until Scaled Composites rolled out their Stratolaunch in May 2017
1956 – Suez Crisis: Israel occupies the Gaza Strip.
1959 – Quiz show scandals: Twenty-One game show contestant Charles Van Doren admits to a Congressional committee that he had been given questions and answers in advance.
1959 – The first section of the M1 motorway, the first inter-urban motorway in the United Kingdom, is opened between the present junctions 5 and 18, along with the M10 motorway and M45 motorway.
1960 – Penguin Books is found not guilty of obscenity in the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, the Lady Chatterley's Lover case.
1983 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill creating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
1988 – The Morris worm, the first Internet-distributed computer worm to gain significant mainstream media attention, is launched from MIT.
2016 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Cleveland baseball team in the World Series, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship drought at 108 years.
2022 – A peace agreement is signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, ending the Tigray War.