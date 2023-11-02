Almanac - Thursday November 2, 2023

November 2 is the 306th day of the year

59 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until winter begins

This year, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 A.M.

When you awake, the clock time will be one hour earlier

which also means we are gaining one hour of sleep Sunday Morning.

Today Thursday, 2nd of November of 2023,

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:36:23 am

and sunset will be at 6:09:24 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3°F.

The first high tide was at 3:55 am at 4.76 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:22 am at 3.54 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:49 pm at 5.72 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:18 pm at minus point one three feet

The Moon is currently 76.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The moon will set at 12:52 pm

and the moon will rise at 10:00 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday 5th of November of 2023 at 1:37 am

Today is…

Lots of SF landmarks will be lit up teal on Today for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Today is also…

International Doge Day

Doge or DOGE may refer to:

Doge (title), a historical Venetian chief of state

Doge (meme), an Internet meme primarily associated with the Shiba Inu breed of dog

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency named after the meme

Döge, a village in north-east Hungary

DOGE (database) (in French, Documentation en Gestion des Entreprises), an academic bibliographic database

Elphias Doge, a character from the Harry Potter series

National Cash Back Day

National Men Make Dinner Day

National Deviled Egg Day

National Broadcast Traffic Professional’s Day

National Ohio Day

Today is also…

All Souls' Day in the Roman Catholic Church and Anglican Communion

Coronation of Haile Selassie in Rastafari

Day of the Dead, the second day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration in Mexico

Dziady in Belarus

Arrival of Indentured Labourers in Mauritius

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

Statehood Day in North Dakota and South Dakota

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1734 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (d. 1820)

1755 – Marie Antoinette, Austrian-French queen consort of Louis XVI of France (d. 1793)

1795 – James K. Polk, American lawyer and politician, 11th President of the United States (d. 1849)

1865 – Warren G. Harding, American journalist and politician, 29th President of the United States (d. 1923)

1908 – Bunny Berigan, American trumpet player (d. 1942)

1913 – Burt Lancaster, American actor (d. 1994)

1924 – Rudy Van Gelder, American record producer and engineer (d. 2016)

1927 – Steve Ditko, American author and illustrator (d. 2018)

1936 – Rose Bird, American lawyer and judge, 25th Chief Justice of California (d. 1999)

1938 – Pat Buchanan, American journalist and politician

1942 – Shere Hite, German sexologist, author, and educator (d. 2020)

1945 – J. D. Souther, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1947 – Dave Pegg, English bass player and producer

1961 – k.d. lang, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1965 – Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film actor, producer and television host

…and on this day in history…

1917 – The Balfour Declaration proclaims British support for the "establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" with the clear understanding "that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".

1920 – In the United States, KDKA of Pittsburgh starts broadcasting as the first commercial radio station. The first broadcast is the result of the 1920 United States presidential election.

1936 – The BBC Television Service, the world's first regular, "high-definition" (then defined as at least 200 lines) service begins. Renamed BBC1 in 1964, the channel still runs to this day.

1947 – In California, designer Howard Hughes performs the maiden (and only) flight of the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the "Spruce Goose"), the largest fixed-wing aircraft ever built until Scaled Composites rolled out their Stratolaunch in May 2017

1956 – Suez Crisis: Israel occupies the Gaza Strip.

1959 – Quiz show scandals: Twenty-One game show contestant Charles Van Doren admits to a Congressional committee that he had been given questions and answers in advance.

1959 – The first section of the M1 motorway, the first inter-urban motorway in the United Kingdom, is opened between the present junctions 5 and 18, along with the M10 motorway and M45 motorway.

1960 – Penguin Books is found not guilty of obscenity in the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, the Lady Chatterley's Lover case.

1983 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill creating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

1988 – The Morris worm, the first Internet-distributed computer worm to gain significant mainstream media attention, is launched from MIT.

2016 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Cleveland baseball team in the World Series, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship drought at 108 years.

2022 – A peace agreement is signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, ending the Tigray War.