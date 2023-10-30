Almanac - Monday October 30, 2023

Today is Monday, the 30th of October of 2023,

October 30 is the 303rd day of the year

62 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:33:15 am

and sunset will be at 6:12:38 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 39 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:52:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first high tide was at 12:49 am at 5.16 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:48 am at 2.37 feet

The next high tide at 11:48 am at 6.63 feet

and the final low tide at 6:48 pm at -0.86 feet

The Moon is currently 96.2% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

We had a full moon over the weekend

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 5th of November of 2023 at 1:37 am

Today is…

Buy a Doughnut Day

Checklist Day

Create a Great Funeral Day

Haunted Refrigerator Night

Mischief Night

National Candy Corn Day

National Publicist Day

National Speak Up For Service Day

National Text Your Ex Day

Pumpkin Bread Day

Sugar Addiction Awareness Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Declaration of the Slovak Nation in Slovakia

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in the former Soviet republics, except Ukraine

Thevar Jayanthi in the Thevar community, India

Mischief Night in Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other places

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with…

1735 – John Adams, American lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1871 – Paul Valéry, French poet and philosopher (d. 1945)

1885 – Ezra Pound, American poet and critic (d. 1972)

1893 – Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder (d. 1972)

1896 – Ruth Gordon, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1908 – Patsy Montana, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1996)

1915 – Fred W. Friendly, American journalist and producer (d. 1998)

1930 – Clifford Brown, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1956)

1935 – Robert Caro, American journalist and author

1939 – Grace Slick, American singer-songwriter and model

1945 – Henry Winkler, American actor, comedian, director, and producer

1946 – Andrea Mitchell, American journalist

1951 – Trilok Gurtu, Indian drummer and songwriter

1951 – Poncho Sanchez, American singer and conga player

1961 – Larry Wilmore, American comedian and television host

1970 – Nia Long, American actress

1981 – Ivanka Trump, American model and businesswoman

…and on this day in history….

1817 – Simón Bolívar becomes President of the Third Republic of Venezuela.

1831 – Nat Turner is arrested for leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history.

1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts a radio adaptation of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing a massive panic in some of the audience in the United States.

1945 – Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signs a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the baseball color line.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.

1983 – The first democratic elections in Argentina, after seven years of military rule, are held.

1991 – The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The Madrid Conference commences in an effort to revive peace negotiationsbetween Israel and Palestine.

1995 – Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favor of remaining a province of Canada in their second referendum on national sovereignty.

2014 – Sweden becomes the first European Union member state to officially recognize the State of Palestine.