Almanac - Thursday October 26, 2023

Today is Thursday, 26th of October of 2023,

October 26 is the 299th day of the year

66 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:29:10 am

and sunset will be at 6:17:15 pm

We will have 10 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:03 am at 0.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:34 am at 6.05 feet

The next low tide at 3:46 pm at 0.56 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:53 pm at 5.46 feet

The moon set early this morning at 4:53 am ↑ (268°)

And the moon will rise this afternoon at 5:17 pm ↑ (87°)

The Moon is currently 92.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have the full Hunter’s Moon peaking on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:24 pm

The October full moon is also called the….

Drying Rice Moon, a Dakota name, describes part of the post-harvest process of preparing rice for winter.

Falling Leaves Moon is an Anishinaabe term highlighting the transition between summer and fall.

Freezing Moon (Ojibwe) and Ice Moon (Haida) refer to the increasingly cold temperatures of this period.

Migrating Moon (Cree) refers to when birds begin to fly south to warmer climates.

Today is…

Horseless Carriage Day

Image for National Day of the Deployed

National Financial Crime Fighter Day

National Mincemeat Day

National Mule Day

National Pumpkin Day

Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day

Vote Early Day

Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night

Today is also….

Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir, India)

Angam Day (Nauru)

Armed Forces Day (Benin)

National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955. (Austria)

Intersex Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share your special day with…

1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (d. 1757)

1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (d. 1914)

1865 – Benjamin Guggenheim, American businessman (d. 1912)

1871 – Guillermo Kahlo, German-Mexican photographer (d. 1941)

1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (d. 1970)

1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (d. 1986)

1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (d. 1972)

1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (d. 1984)

1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (d. 1996)

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (d. 1980)

1922 – Madelyn Dunham, American grandmother of Barack Obama (d. 2008)

1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator

1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator

1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (d. 2014)

1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (d. 2016)

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer

1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host

1947 – Hillary Rodham Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 67th United States Secretary of State and 44th First Lady of the United States

1951 – Bootsy Collins, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1953 – Joe Meriweather, American basketball player and coach (d. 2013)

1953 – Keith Strickland, American guitarist and songwriter

1956 – Rita Wilson, American actress and producer

1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia

1960 – Patrick Breen, American actor

1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan politician, 4th President of Kenya

1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Jon Heder, American actor and producer

…and on this day in history….

1825 – The Erie Canal opens, allowing direct passage from the Hudson River to Lake Erie.

1881 – Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday participate in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.

1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.

1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

1958 – Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.

1967 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi crowns himself Emperor of Iran.

1968 – Space Race: The Soyuz 3 mission achieves the first Soviet space rendezvous.

1977 – Ali Maow Maalin, the last natural case of smallpox, develops a rash in Somalia. The WHO and the CDC consider this date to be the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination.

1985 – The Australian government returns ownership of Uluru to the local Pitjantjatjara Aboriginals.

1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.

1999 – The United Kingdom's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.

2001 – The United States passes the USA PATRIOT Act into law.

2004 – Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for the PlayStation 2 in North America, which sold 12 million units for the PS2, becoming the console's best-selling video game.

2012 – Microsoft made a public release of Windows 8 and made it available on new PCs.