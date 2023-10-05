Almanac - Thursday, October 5, 2023

Today is Thursday, October 5, 2023, the 278th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 87 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:08am

Sunset: 6:46pm

...giving us 11 hours and minutes of daylight.

The waning gibbous moon will set at 2:10pm and rise at 11:15pm and is 60.2% illuminated

San Francisco Tides:

High: 6:17am/4:15pm

Low: 10:33am/11:42pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 66 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

American Veterans Disabled For Life Awareness Day

Bring Your Bible To School Day

Chic Spy Day

Dupuytren Disease Awareness Day

Get Funky Day

International Day of No Prostitution

Latina's Equal Pay Day

National Depression Screening Day

The Victims of Marijuana Prohibition Day

Vranec World Day

World Teachers Day

National Apple Betty Day

On this day in...

1813 - Chief Tecumseh of the Shawnee Indians was killed at the Battle of Thames when American forced defeated the British and the allied Indian warriors.

1877 - Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce Indians surrendered to the U.S. Army after a 1,000-mile retreat towards the Canadian border.

1919 - Enzo Ferrari debuted in his first race. He later founded the Auto Avio Construzioni Ferrari, an independent manufacturing company.

1930 - Laura Ingalls became the first woman to make a transcontinental airplane flight.

1931 - Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon landed in Washington after flying non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. The flight originated in Japan and took about 41 hours.

1947 - U.S. President Harry S Truman held the first televised presidential address from the White House. The subject was the current international food crisis.

1969 - "Monty Python's Flying Circus" debuted on BBC television.

1970 - Anwar Sadat took office as President of Egypt replacing Gamal Abdel Nassar. Sadat was assassinated in 1981.

1974 - American David Kunst completed the first journey around the world on foot. It took four years and 21 pairs of shoes. He crossed four continents and walked 14,450 miles.

1988 - In a debate between candidates for vice president of the U.S., Democratic Lloyd Bentsen told Republican Dan Quayle, "You're no Jack Kennedy."

1991 - Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev announced that his country would cut its nuclear arsenal in response to the arms reduction that was initiated by U.S. President George Bush.

1993 - China set off an underground nuclear explosion.

1998 - The U.S. paid $60 million for Russia's research time on the international space station to keep the cash-strapped Russian space agency afloat.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Chester A. Arthur (U.S.) 1830

Robert H. Goddard 1882 - Known as the "Father of the Space Age"

Ray Kroc 1902 - Businessman (McDonalds)

Allen Ludden 1918

Donald Pleasence 1919

Bil Keane 1922

Glynis Johns 1923

Vaclav Havel 1936

Johnny Duncan 1938

Steve Miller (The Steve Miller Band) 1943

Karen Allen 1951

Harold Faltemeyer 1952

Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) 1954

David Bryson 1954 - Musician (Counting Crows)

Bernie Mac 1957

Guy Pearce 1967

Kate Winslet 1975

