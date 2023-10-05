Almanac - Thursday, October 5, 2023
On this day in 1969, "Monty Python's Flying Circus" debuted on the BBC.
Today is Thursday, October 5, 2023, the 278th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 87 days remaining until the end of the year.
Sunrise: 7:08am
Sunset: 6:46pm
...giving us 11 hours and minutes of daylight.
The waning gibbous moon will set at 2:10pm and rise at 11:15pm and is 60.2% illuminated
San Francisco Tides:
High: 6:17am/4:15pm
Low: 10:33am/11:42pm
The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 66 degrees.
Today's special celebrations...
American Veterans Disabled For Life Awareness Day
Bring Your Bible To School Day
Chic Spy Day
Dupuytren Disease Awareness Day
Get Funky Day
International Day of No Prostitution
Latina's Equal Pay Day
National Depression Screening Day
The Victims of Marijuana Prohibition Day
Vranec World Day
World Teachers Day
National Apple Betty Day
On this day in...
1813 - Chief Tecumseh of the Shawnee Indians was killed at the Battle of Thames when American forced defeated the British and the allied Indian warriors.
1877 - Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce Indians surrendered to the U.S. Army after a 1,000-mile retreat towards the Canadian border.
1919 - Enzo Ferrari debuted in his first race. He later founded the Auto Avio Construzioni Ferrari, an independent manufacturing company.
1930 - Laura Ingalls became the first woman to make a transcontinental airplane flight.
1931 - Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon landed in Washington after flying non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. The flight originated in Japan and took about 41 hours.
1947 - U.S. President Harry S Truman held the first televised presidential address from the White House. The subject was the current international food crisis.
1969 - "Monty Python's Flying Circus" debuted on BBC television.
1970 - Anwar Sadat took office as President of Egypt replacing Gamal Abdel Nassar. Sadat was assassinated in 1981.
1974 - American David Kunst completed the first journey around the world on foot. It took four years and 21 pairs of shoes. He crossed four continents and walked 14,450 miles.
1988 - In a debate between candidates for vice president of the U.S., Democratic Lloyd Bentsen told Republican Dan Quayle, "You're no Jack Kennedy."
1991 - Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev announced that his country would cut its nuclear arsenal in response to the arms reduction that was initiated by U.S. President George Bush.
1993 - China set off an underground nuclear explosion.
1998 - The U.S. paid $60 million for Russia's research time on the international space station to keep the cash-strapped Russian space agency afloat.
Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...
Chester A. Arthur (U.S.) 1830
Robert H. Goddard 1882 - Known as the "Father of the Space Age"
Ray Kroc 1902 - Businessman (McDonalds)
Allen Ludden 1918
Donald Pleasence 1919
Bil Keane 1922
Glynis Johns 1923
Vaclav Havel 1936
Johnny Duncan 1938
Steve Miller (The Steve Miller Band) 1943
Karen Allen 1951
Harold Faltemeyer 1952
Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) 1954
David Bryson 1954 - Musician (Counting Crows)
Bernie Mac 1957
Guy Pearce 1967
Kate Winslet 1975