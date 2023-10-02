KALW Almanac - Monday, October 2, 2023

Today is Monday, October 2, 2023, the 275th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 90 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:06am

Sunset: 6:51pm

...giving us 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The waning gibbous moon will set at 10:56am and rise at 8:18pm and is 88% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 2:31am/1:57pm

Low: 7:36am/8:34pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 66 degrees today.

Today's special celebrations...



Audiophile Day

Blue Shirt Day/World Day of Bullying Prevention

Child Health Day

Guardian Angels Day

International Day of Non-violence

Name Your Car Day

National Consignment Day

National Custodial Workers Day

National Produce Misting Day

Peanuts (Cartoon) Day

Phileas Fogg's Wager Day

Supreme Court Opening Day

World Farm Animals Day

World Day of Architecture

World Day of Bullying Prevention

World Habitat Day

National Fried Scallops Day

National Smarties Day



On this day in...

1492 - King Henry VII of England invaded France.

1780 - British army major John Andre was hanged as a spy. He was carrying information about the actions of Benedict Arnold.

1835 - The first battle of the Texas Revolution took place near the Guadalupe River when American settlers defeated a Mexican cavalry unit.

1836 - Charles Darwin returned to England after 5 years of acquiring knowledge around the world about fauna, flora, wildlife and geology. He used the information to develop his "theory of evolution" which he unveiled in his 1859 book entitled The Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection.

1869 - Mahatma (Mohandas) K Gandhi was born. He was known for his advocacy of non-violent resistance to fight tyranny.

1870 - Rome was made the capital of Italy.

1876 - The Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas opened. It was the state's first venture into public higher education. The school was formally dedicated 2 days later by Texas Gov. Richard Coke.

1919 - U.S. President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.

1924 - The Geneva Protocol adopted the League of Nations.

1925 - Scottish inventor John Logie Baird completed the first transmission of moving images.

1948 - The first automobile race to use asphalt, cement and dirt roads took place in Watkins Glen in New York. It was the first road race in the U.S. following World War II.

1950 - "Peanuts," the comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz, was published for the first time in seven newspapers.

1955 - "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" debuted on CBS-TV.

1958 - Guinea, the French colony in West Africa, proclaimed its independence. Sekou Toure was the first president of the Republic of Guinea.

1959 - "The Twilight Zone" debuted on CBS-TV. The show ran for 5 years for a total of 154 episodes.

1962 - U.S. ports were closed to nations that allowed their ships to carry arms to Cuba, ships that had docked in a socialist country were prohibited from docking in the United States during that voyage, and the transport of U.S. goods was banned on ships owned by companies that traded with Cuba.

1967 - Thurgood Marshall was sworn in. He was the first African-American member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

1993 - Opponents of Russian President Boris Yeltsin fought police and set up burning barricades.

1998 - Hawaii sued petroleum companies, claiming state drivers were overcharged by about $73 million a year in price-fixing.

2001 - NATO, for the first time, invoked a treaty clause that stated that an attack on one member is an attack on all members. The act was in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Richard III 1452 - He married the widow of the Prince of Wales and then imprisoned his mother-in-law for life

Mahatma Gandhi 1869

Groucho (Julius) Marx 1890 - "Marx Brothers" movies and his quiz show "You Bet Your Life"

Ruth Cheney Streeter 1895 - The first director of the U.S. Marine Corps Women's Reserve

Bud Abbott 1895

Rex Reed 1938

Don McLean 1945

Donna Karan 1948

Avery Brooks 1948

Annie Leibovitz 1949

Sting (Police) 1951

Philip Oakey (Human League) 1955

