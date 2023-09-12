Almanac - Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Today is September 12, 2023, the 255th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 110 days remain until the end of the year. 11 days until autumn begins.

Sunrise: 6:48am

Sunset: 7:22pm

...giving us 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Tides in San Francisco

Low: 4:46am/4:47pm

High: 11:44am/10:40pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay: 67 degrees

Moonrise: 4:24am

Moonset: 6:41pm

The waning crescent moon is 4.9% visible, with a new moon due on Thursday.

Today is...

National Day of Encouragement

National Hug And High 5 Day

National Just One Human Family Day

National Police Woman's Day

Report Medicare Fraud Day

Chocolate Milkshake Day

On this day in history...

1609 - English explorer Henry Hudson sailed down what is now known as the Hudson River.

1866 - "The Black Crook" opened in New York City. It was the first American burlesque show.

1873 - The first practical typewriter was sold to customers.

1916 - Adelina and August Van Buren finished the first successful transcontinental motorcycle tour to be attempted by two women. They started in New York City on July 5, 1916.

1918 - During World War I, At the Battle of St. Mihiel, U.S. Army personnel operate tanks for the first time. The tanks were French-built.

1922 - The Episcopal Church removed the word "Obey" from the bride's section of wedding vows.

1928 - Katharine Hepburn made her stage debut in the play "The Czarina." Four years later she made her film debut in "A Bill of Divorcement."

1938 - In a speech, Adolf Hitler demanded self-determination for the Sudeten Germans in Czechoslovakia.

1940 - The Lascaux paintings were discovered in France. The cave paintings were 17,000 years old and were some of the best examples of art from the Paleolithic period.

1943 - During World War II, Benito Mussolini was taken by German paratroopers from the Italian government that was holding him.

1953 - U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier.

1953 - Nikita Krushchev was elected as the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1954 - "Lassie" made its television debut on CBS. The last show aired on September 12, 1971. Successors of the original Lassie, a rough collie named Pal, continue the Lassie "brand" to this day.

1963 - The last episode of "Leave it to Beaver" was aired. The show had debuted on October 4, 1957.

1966 - "Family Affair" premiered on CBS television.

1974 - Violence occurred on the opening day of classes in Boston, MA, due to opposition to court-ordered school "busing."

1974 - Emperor Haile Selassie was taken out of power by Ethiopia's military after ruling for 58 years.

1983 - Arnold Schwarzenegger became a U.S. citizen. He had emigrated from Austria 14 years earlier.

1991 - The space shuttle Discovery took off on a mission to deploy an observatory that was to study the Earth's ozone layer.

1992 - Dr. Mae Carol Jemison became the first African-American woman in space. She was the payload specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. Also onboard were Mission Specialist N. Jan Davis and Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mark C. Lee. They were the first married couple to fly together in space. And, Mamoru Mohri became the first Japanese person to fly into space.

2009 - Steve Jobs announced that Apple's iTunes had 88% of the legal U.S. music download market.

2011 - The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City opens to the public.

2013 - NASA confirms that its Voyager 1 probe has become the first manmade object to enter interstellar space.

If today's your birthday, you share it with...

H.L. Mencken 1880

Maurice Chevalier 1888

Jesse Owens 1913

Yma Sumac 1924

Ian Holm 1931

George Jones 1931

Linda Gray 1940 - Actress ("Dallas")

Tony "T-Bone" Bellamy 1940 - Musician - Redbone

Maria Muldaur 1943 - Singer

Barry White 1944

Joe Pantoliano 1951 - Actor ("The Sopranos")

Neil Peart 1952 - Drummer (Rush)

Gerry Beckley (America) 1952

Peter Scolari 1954 - Actor ("Newhart," "Bosom Buddies")

Rachel Ward 1957 - Actress

Louis C.K. 1967 - Comedian, actor

