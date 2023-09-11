Almanac - Monday September 11, 2023

Today is Monday, the 11th of September of 2023

September 11 is the 254th day of the year

111 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:48:24 am

and sunset will be at 7:22:57 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:05:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first low tide was at 3:36 am at 0.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:27 am at 5.08 feet

The next low tide at 3:34 pm at 2.68 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 5.82 feet

The Moon is currently 11% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 14th of September of 2023 at 6:40 pm

Today is…

"I Want to Start My Own Business" Day

I'm on Top of It Day

Libraries Remember Day

Make Your Bed Day

National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

National Hot Cross Bun Day

Women's Baseball Day

In serious holidays….

Emergency Number Day in United States

September 11 attacks-related observances

National Day of Service and Remembrance

Patriot Day

National Emergency Responders Day

Remember Freedom Day

National No News Is Good News Day

Today is also….

Battle of Tendra Day in Russia

Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan

En-kuta-tash falls on this day if it is not a leap year. Celebrated on the first day of Mäs-käräm. in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Rastafari

National Day in Catalonia

Nayrouz in the Coptic Orthodox Church

Teachers' Day in Argentina

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1862 – O. Henry, American short story writer (d. 1910)

1877 – Felix Dzerzhinsky, Polish-Russian academic and politician (d. 1926)

1885 – D. H. Lawrence, English novelist, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1930)

1903 – Theodor Adorno, German sociologist and philosopher (d. 1969)

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 10th President of the Philippines (d. 1989)

1917 – Jessica Mitford, English-American journalist and author (d. 1996)

1935 – Arvo Pärt, Estonian composer

1940 – Brian De Palma, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Lola Falana, American actress, singer, and dancer

1943 – Mickey Hart, American musician

1945 – Leo Kottke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – John Martyn, English-Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2009)

1967 – Harry Connick Jr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, actor, and talk show host

1970 – Taraji P. Henson, American actress and singer

1977 – Ludacris, American rapper and producer

1981 – Dylan Klebold, American mass murderer, responsible for the Columbine High School massacre (d. 1999

2001 – Mackenzie Aladjem, American actress

2001 – Nicholas Robertson, American ice hockey player

…and on this day in history….

1789 – Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen along with other French crown jewels when six men break into the house where they are stored.

1903 – The first race at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin is held. It is the oldest major speedway in the world.

1941 – Construction begins on The Pentagon.

1972 – The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system begins passenger service.

1973 – A coup in Chile, headed by General Augusto Pinochet, topples the democratically elected president Salvador Allende. Pinochet exercises dictatorial power until ousted in a referendum in 1988, staying in power until 1990.

1997 – After a nationwide referendum, Scotland votes to establish a devolved parliament within the United Kingdom.

2001 – The September 11 attacks, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks killing 2,996 people using four aircraft hijacked by 19 members of al-Qaeda. Two aircraft crash into the World Trade Center in New York City, a third crashes into The Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.