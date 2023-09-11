© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac - Monday September 11, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT
Today is Monday, the 11th of September of 2023
September 11 is the 254th day of the year
111 days remain until the end of the year.
12 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:48:24 am
and sunset will be at 7:22:57 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 34 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:05:40 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.
The first low tide was at 3:36 am at 0.15 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:27 am at 5.08 feet
The next low tide at 3:34 pm at 2.68 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 5.82 feet
The Moon is currently 11% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 14th of September of 2023 at 6:40 pm
Today is…
"I Want to Start My Own Business" Day
I'm on Top of It Day
Libraries Remember Day
Make Your Bed Day
National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
National Hot Cross Bun Day
Women's Baseball Day
In serious holidays….
Emergency Number Day in United States
September 11 attacks-related observances
National Day of Service and Remembrance
Patriot Day
National Emergency Responders Day
Remember Freedom Day
National No News Is Good News Day
Today is also….
Battle of Tendra Day in Russia
Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan
En-kuta-tash falls on this day if it is not a leap year. Celebrated on the first day of Mäs-käräm. in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Rastafari
National Day in Catalonia
Nayrouz in the Coptic Orthodox Church
Teachers' Day in Argentina

 

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1862 – O. Henry, American short story writer (d. 1910)

1877Felix Dzerzhinsky, Polish-Russian academic and politician (d. 1926)

1885D. H. Lawrence, English novelist, poet, playwright, and critic (d. 1930)

1903Theodor Adorno, German sociologist and philosopher (d. 1969)

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 10th President of the Philippines (d. 1989)

1917 – Jessica Mitford, English-American journalist and author (d. 1996)

 1935Arvo Pärt, Estonian composer

1940Brian De Palma, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1942Lola Falana, American actress, singer, and dancer

1943 – Mickey Hart, American musician

1945 – Leo Kottke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948John Martyn, English-Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2009)

1967 – Harry Connick Jr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, actor, and talk show host

1970 – Taraji P. Henson, American actress and singer

1977 – Ludacris, American rapper and producer

1981 – Dylan Klebold, American mass murderer, responsible for the Columbine High School massacre (d. 1999

2001Mackenzie Aladjem, American actress

2001 – Nicholas Robertson, American ice hockey player

…and on this day in history….

1789Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen along with other French crown jewels when six men break into the house where they are stored.

1903 – The first race at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin is held. It is the oldest major speedway in the world.

1941 – Construction begins on The Pentagon.

1972 – The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system begins passenger service.

1973A coup in Chile, headed by General Augusto Pinochet, topples the democratically elected president Salvador Allende. Pinochet exercises dictatorial power until ousted in a referendum in 1988, staying in power until 1990.

1997 – After a nationwide referendum, Scotland votes to establish a devolved parliament within the United Kingdom.

2001 – The September 11 attacks, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks killing 2,996 people using four aircraft hijacked by 19 members of al-Qaeda. Two aircraft crash into the World Trade Center in New York City, a third crashes into The Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

 

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
