Almanac - Wednesday September 6, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of September of 2023,

September 6 is the 249th day of the year

116 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until autumn begins

The sun began to rise a few minutes ago at 6:44:12 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:30:39 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:25 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first high tide was at 5:33 am at 4.34 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 10:17 am at 3.06 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:15 pm at 5.94 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:52 pm at 0.52 feet

The Moon is currently 54% visible

It’s the Third Quarter Moon today at 3:21 pm

Today is….

Barbie Doll Day

Fight Procrastination Day

Global Talent Acquisition Day

Great Egg Toss Day

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

National Read a Book Day

Stillbirth Remembrance Day

Today is also….

The earliest date on which the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is performed

Armed Forces Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

Defence Day or Army Day in Pakistan

Flag Day in Bonaire

Independence Day in Eswantini, celebrating the independence of the country formerly known as Swaziland, from the United Kingdom in 1968

Unification Day in Bulgaria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1860 – Jane Addams, American sociologist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1935)

1879 – Max Schreck, German actor (d. 1936)

1885 – Otto Kruger, American actor (d. 1974)

1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., American businessman and diplomat, 44th United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (d. 1969)

1925 – Jimmy Reed, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1928 – Robert M. Pirsig, American novelist and philosopher (d. 2017)

1937 – Jo Anne Worley, American actress, comedian, and singer

1939 – David Allan Coe, American outlaw country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Roger Waters, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1947 – Jane Curtin, American actress and comedian

1947 – Sylvester, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1952 – Buddy Miller, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1954 – Carly Fiorina, American businesswoman and activist

1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Chris Christie, American lawyer and politician, 55th Governor of New Jersey

1963 – Alice Sebold, American author

1964 – Rosie Perez, American actress, dancer, and director

1967 – Macy Gray, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1972 – Idris Elba, English actor

1979 – Foxy Brown, American rapper

…and on this day in history….

1642 – England's Long Parliament bans public stage-plays.

1870 – Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie, Wyoming becomes the first woman in the United States to cast a vote legally

after 1807.

1943 – The Monterrey Institute of Technology is founded in Monterrey, Mexico as one of the largest and most

influential private universities in Latin America.

1991 – The Soviet Union recognizes the independence of the Baltic states Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

1991 – The Russian parliament approves the name change of Leningrad back to Saint Petersburg. The change is effective October 1.

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking a record that had stood for 56 years.

1997 – The Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales takes place in London. Well over a million people lined the streets and 2 1⁄2 billion watched around the world on television.

2022 – Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and is replaced by Liz Truss.