Almanac - Friday September 1, 2023
Today is Friday, 1st of September of 2023,
September 1 is the 244th day of the year
121 days remain until the end of the year
22 days until autumn begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:39:59 am
and the sun will set this evening at 7:38:12 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 58 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:05 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.2°F.
The first low tide was a half-hour ago at 6:14 am at -0.39 feet
The next high tide at 1:35 pm at 5.95 feet
The next low tide at 6:34 pm at 1.06 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning will be at 12:40 am at 6.15 feet
The Moon is currently 96.6% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We had a full moon a couple of days ago
The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm
Today is….
Bring Your Manners to Work Day
Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day
as it was on this day in1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.
National No Rhyme or Reason Day
Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day
Today is also…
Knowledge Day (Former Soviet Union)
Anniversary of Al Fateh Revolution (Gaddafists in Libya)
Wattle Day (Australia)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (d. 1706)
1854 – Engelbert Humperdinck, German playwright and composer (d. 1921)
1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, American author (d. 1950)
1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (d. 2007)
1923 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (d. 1969)
1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player and composer (d. 1982)
1931 – Boxcar Willie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)[34]
1933 – Ann Richards, American educator and politician, 45th Governor of Texas (d. 2006)
1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)
1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director
1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author
1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer
1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator
1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician
1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer
1946 – Barry Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer
1948 – Russ Kunkel, American drummer and producer
1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress
…and on this day in history….
1529 – The Spanish fort of Sancti Spiritu, the first one built in modern Argentina, is destroyed by indigenous people.
1532 – Lady Anne Boleyn is made Marquess of Pembroke by her fiancé, King Henry VIII of England.
1772 – The Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is founded in San Luis Obispo, California.
1939 – J. Robert Oppenheimer and his student Hartland Snyder publish the Oppenheimer–Snyder model, proving for the first time in contemporary physics how black holes could develop.
1982 – The United States Air Force Space Command is founded.