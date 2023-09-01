Almanac - Friday September 1, 2023

Today is Friday, 1st of September of 2023,

September 1 is the 244th day of the year

121 days remain until the end of the year

22 days until autumn begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:39:59 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:38:12 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:05 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.2°F.

The first low tide was a half-hour ago at 6:14 am at -0.39 feet

The next high tide at 1:35 pm at 5.95 feet

The next low tide at 6:34 pm at 1.06 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning will be at 12:40 am at 6.15 feet

The Moon is currently 96.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We had a full moon a couple of days ago

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm

Today is….

American Chess Day

Bring Your Manners to Work Day

Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day

Chicken Boy's Day

College Colors Day

Emma M. Nutt Day

as it was on this day in1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

National Acne Positivity Day

National Burnt Ends Day

National Cherry Popover Day

National Chianti Day

National Food Bank Day

National Forgiveness Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

National No Rhyme or Reason Day

National Tofu Day (UK)

Pink Cadillac Day

Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day

Wear Teal Day

World Letter Writing Day

Today is also…

Knowledge Day (Former Soviet Union)

Anniversary of Al Fateh Revolution (Gaddafists in Libya)

Wattle Day (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (d. 1706)

1854 – Engelbert Humperdinck, German playwright and composer (d. 1921)

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, American author (d. 1950)

1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (d. 2007)

1923 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (d. 1969)

1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player and composer (d. 1982)

1931 – Boxcar Willie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)[34]

1933 – Ann Richards, American educator and politician, 45th Governor of Texas (d. 2006)

1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director

1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author

1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator

1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer

1946 – Barry Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer

1948 – Russ Kunkel, American drummer and producer

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress

…and on this day in history….

1529 – The Spanish fort of Sancti Spiritu, the first one built in modern Argentina, is destroyed by indigenous people.

1532 – Lady Anne Boleyn is made Marquess of Pembroke by her fiancé, King Henry VIII of England.

1772 – The Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is founded in San Luis Obispo, California.

1939 – J. Robert Oppenheimer and his student Hartland Snyder publish the Oppenheimer–Snyder model, proving for the first time in contemporary physics how black holes could develop.

1982 – The United States Air Force Space Command is founded.