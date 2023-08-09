Almanac - Wednesday August 9, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of August of 2023,

August 9 is the 221st day of the year

144 days remain until the end of the year.

45 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:20:16 am

and the sun will set at 8:09:18 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F.

The first low tide was at 12:29 am at 0.65 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:10 am at 4.13 feet

The next low tide at 11:43 am at 2.86 feet

and the next final tide at Ocean Beach late this afternoon will be at 5:58 pm at 6.21 feet

The Moon is 38.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am

Today is…

Book Lovers Day

International Coworking Day

National Hand Holding Day

National Polka Day

National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation Day

National Rice Pudding Day

National Veep Day

Today is also…

Battle of Gangut Day in Russia

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Meyboom in Brussels and Leuven, Belgium

National Day, celebrates the independence of Singapore from Malaysia in 1965.

National Women's Day in South Africa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1896 – Jean Piaget, Swiss psychologist and philosopher (d. 1980)

1914 – Tove Jansson, Finnish author and illustrator (d. 2001)

1922 – Philip Larkin, English poet and novelist (d. 1985)

1939 – Butch Warren, American bassist (d. 2013)

1957 – Melanie Griffith, American actress and producer

1959 – Kurtis Blow, American rapper, producer, and actor

1963 – Whitney Houston, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress (d. 2012)

…and on this day in history…

1173 – Construction of the campanile of the Cathedral of Pisa (now known as the Leaning Tower of Pisa) begins; it will take two centuries to complete.

1854 – American Transcendentalist philosopher Henry David Thoreau publishes his memoir Walden.

1892 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for a two-way telegraph.

1936 – Summer Olympics: Jesse Owens wins his fourth gold medal at the games.

1944 – The United States Forest Service and the Wartime Advertising Council release posters featuring Smokey Bear for the first time.

1974 – As a direct result of the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon becomes the first President of the United States to resign from office. Vice President Gerald Ford becomes president.

2012 – Shannon Eastin becomes the first woman to officiate an NFL game.

2014 – Michael Brown, an 18-year-old African American male in Ferguson, Missouri, is shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer after reportedly assaulting the officer and attempting to steal his weapon, sparking protests and unrest in the city.