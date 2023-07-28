© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday July 28, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT
Indonesian girl practices soccer footwork drills.
Today Friday, 28th of July of 2023,

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:10:05 am

and The Sun sets this evening at 8:21:47 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F

The first low tide was at 2:00 am at 0.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:12 am at 4.1 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:05 pm at 3.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:20 pm at 6.44 feet

The Moon is currently 76.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 1st of August of 2023 at 11:31 am

Today is…

Buffalo Soldiers Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Hamburger Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Soccer Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

National Waterpark Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

World Hepatitis Day

World Nature Conservation Day

Today is also…

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day in San Marino

Ólavsøka Eve in the Faroe Islands

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

1804Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)

1866Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1887Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1907Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (d. 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (d. 1957)

1929Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru

1943Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1945Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1946Jonathan Edwards, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2023)

1954Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)

1990Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history….

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1896 – The city of Miami is incorporated.

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1932 – U.S. President Herbert Hoover orders the United States Army to forcibly evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans gathered in Washington, D.C.

1965Vietnam War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson announces his order to increase the number of United States troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000.

1973Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1984Olympic Games: Games of the XXIII Olympiad: The summer Olympics were opened in Los Angeles.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first female skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
