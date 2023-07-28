Almanac - Friday July 28, 2023

Today Friday, 28th of July of 2023,

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:10:05 am

and The Sun sets this evening at 8:21:47 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F

The first low tide was at 2:00 am at 0.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:12 am at 4.1 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:05 pm at 3.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:20 pm at 6.44 feet

The Moon is currently 76.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 1st of August of 2023 at 11:31 am

Today is…

Buffalo Soldiers Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Hamburger Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Soccer Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

National Waterpark Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

World Hepatitis Day

World Nature Conservation Day

Today is also…

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day in San Marino

Ólavsøka Eve in the Faroe Islands

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1907 – Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (d. 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (d. 1957)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1945 – Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1946 – Jonathan Edwards, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2023)

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history….

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1896 – The city of Miami is incorporated.

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1932 – U.S. President Herbert Hoover orders the United States Army to forcibly evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans gathered in Washington, D.C.

1965 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson announces his order to increase the number of United States troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1984 – Olympic Games: Games of the XXIII Olympiad: The summer Olympics were opened in Los Angeles.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first female skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.