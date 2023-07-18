Almanac - Tuesday July 18, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 18th of July of 2023

July 18 is the 199th day of the year

166 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until autumn begins

The sun will rose this morning at 6:02:11 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:28 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

We will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:49 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:14 am at -0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:23 pm at 4.88 feet

The next low tide at 5:59 pm at 3.18 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:33 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is 0.7% visible

It’s now Waxing Crescent

It was a new moon yesterday

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Insurance Nerd Day

National Caviar Day

National Sour Candy Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Uruguay

Nelson Mandela International Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1867 – Margaret Brown, American philanthropist and activist (d. 1932)

1906 – S. I. Hayakawa, Canadian-American academic and politician (d. 1992)

1906 – Clifford Odets, American director, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1963)

1908 – Peace Pilgrim, American mystic and activist (d. 1981)

1909 – Andrei Gromyko, Belarusian-Russian economist and politician, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1989)

1909 – Harriet Nelson, American singer and actress (d. 1994)

1911 – Hume Cronyn, Canadian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1913 – Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (d. 1997)

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (d. 2016)

1927 – Kurt Masur, German conductor and educator (d. 2015)

1929 – Screamin' Jay Hawkins, American R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 2000)

1933 – Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Russian poet and playwright (d. 2017)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1939 – Dion DiMucci, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Lonnie Mack, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1947 – Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician

1950 – Richard Branson, English businessman, founded Virgin Group

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, American singer-songwriter, mandolin player, and producer

1961 – Elizabeth McGovern, American actress

1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Elizabeth Gilbert, American author

1975 – M.I.A., English rapper and producer

1980 – Kristen Bell, American actress

….and on this day in history…

1723 - Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of his cantata Erforsche mich, Gott, und erfahre mein Herz, BWV 136, in Leipzig on the eighth Sunday after Trinity.

1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.