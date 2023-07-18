© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday July 18, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:21 AM PDT
6th April 2000 Visit of Nelson Mandela to give a lecture at LSE on 'Africa and Its Position in the World.' Held at the Peacock Theatre in London.
The British Library of Political and Economic Science
Flickr Creative commons
Today is Tuesday, the 18th of July of 2023

July 18 is the 199th day of the year

166 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until autumn begins

The sun will rose this morning at 6:02:11 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:28 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

We will have 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:49 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:14 am at -0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:23 pm at 4.88 feet

The next low tide at 5:59 pm at 3.18 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:33 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is 0.7% visible

It’s now Waxing Crescent

It was a new moon yesterday

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Insurance Nerd Day

National Caviar Day

National Sour Candy Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Uruguay

Nelson Mandela International Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1867Margaret Brown, American philanthropist and activist (d. 1932)

1906S. I. Hayakawa, Canadian-American academic and politician (d. 1992)

1906 – Clifford Odets, American director, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1963)

1908Peace Pilgrim, American mystic and activist (d. 1981)

1909 – Andrei Gromyko, Belarusian-Russian economist and politician, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1989)

1909 – Harriet Nelson, American singer and actress (d. 1994)

1911Hume Cronyn, Canadian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1913Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (d. 1997)

1918Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (d. 2016)

1927 – Kurt Masur, German conductor and educator (d. 2015)

1929 – Screamin' Jay Hawkins, American R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 2000)

1933 – Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Russian poet and playwright (d. 2017)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1939 – Dion DiMucci, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Lonnie Mack, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1947Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician

1950Richard Branson, English businessman, founded Virgin Group

1954Ricky Skaggs, American singer-songwriter, mandolin player, and producer

1961Elizabeth McGovern, American actress

1967Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969Elizabeth Gilbert, American author

1975 – M.I.A., English rapper and producer

1980Kristen Bell, American actress

….and on this day in history…

1723 - Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of his cantata Erforsche mich, Gott, und erfahre mein Herz, BWV 136, in Leipzig on the eighth Sunday after Trinity.

1968Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.

1976Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
