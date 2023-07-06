Almanac - Thursday July 6

Today is Thursday, the 6th of July of 2023,

July 6 is the 187th day of the year

178 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 5:54:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:53 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°

The solar transit will be at 1:14:32 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:47 am at 6.65 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:54 am at -1.37 feet

The next high tide at 2:58 pm at 5.29 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach at 8:37 pm at 2.68 feet

The Moon is currently 86.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 9th of July of 2023 at 6:48 pm

Today is…

International Kissing Day

National Air Traffic Control Day

National Fried Chicken Day

Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day

Umbrella Cover Day

Virtually Hug a Virtual Assistant Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day on the Cayman Islands

Day of the Capital in Kazakhstan

Independence Day on the Comoros, celebrates the independence of the Comoros from France in 1975.

Independence Day in Malawi, celebrates the independence of Malawi from United Kingdom in 1964.

Jan Hus Day in the Czech Republic

Kupala Night in Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Statehood Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in Peru

Today is…

1747 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American captain (d. 1792)

1887 – Marc Chagall, Belarusian-French painter and poet (d. 1985)

1907 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1954)

1918 – Sebastian Cabot, English-Canadian actor (d. 1977)

1921 – Nancy Reagan, American actress and activist, 42nd First Lady of the United States (d. 2016)

1925 – Merv Griffin, American actor, singer, and producer, created Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (d. 2007)

1925 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1927 – Janet Leigh, American actress and author (d. 2004)

1931 – Della Reese, American actress and singer (d. 2017)

1935 – Tenzin Gyatso, 14th Dalai Lama

1937 – Vladimir Ashkenazy, Russian-Icelandic pianist and conductor

1937 – Ned Beatty, American actor (d. 2021)

1937 – Gene Chandler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1940 – Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh politician, 1st President of Kazakhstan

1940 – Jeannie Seely, Grammy Award-winning country music singer-songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member

1946 – George W. Bush, American businessman and politician, 43rd President of the United States

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1949 – Phyllis Hyman, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1995)

1953 – Nanci Griffith, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

…and on this day in history…

1854 – In Jackson, Michigan, the first convention of the United States Republican Party is held.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests his vaccine against rabies on Joseph Meister, a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog.

1919 – The British dirigible R34 lands in New York, completing the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by an airship.

1933 – The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game is played in Chicago's Comiskey Park. The American League defeated the

National League 4–2.

1942 – Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the "Secret Annexe" above her father's office in an Amsterdam warehouse.

1944 – Jackie Robinson refuses to move to the back of a bus, leading to a court-martial.

1944 – The Hartford circus fire, one of America's worst fire disasters, kills approximately 168 people and injures over 700 in Hartford, Connecticut

1957 – Althea Gibson wins the Wimbledon championships, becoming the first black athlete to do so.

1957 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for the first time, as teenagers at Woolton Fete, three years before forming the Beatles.