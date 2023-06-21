Almanac - Wednesday June 21, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of June of 2023

June 21 is the 172nd day of the year 193 days remain until the end of the year.

Summer Solstice is this morning, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 7:57 AM

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:06 am

and the sun sets at 8:35:28 pm

Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:11:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F

The first high tide will be at 12:27 am at 5.8 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:48 am at -0.59 feet

The next high tide at 3:13 pm at 4.68 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:50 pm at 3.32 feet

The Moon is 10.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 26th of June of 2023 at 12:50 am

Today is…

Anne (Frank) and Samantha (Smith) Day

Atheist Solidarity Day

Cuckoo Warning Day

Go Skateboarding Day

International Day of Yoga

International Surfing Day

National Daylight Appreciation Day

National Day of the Gong

National Peaches and Cream Day

National Seashell Day

National Selfie Day

National Smoothie Day

The First Day of Summer

The Longest Day

World Giraffe Day

World Handshake Day

World Humanist Day

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique

World Peace and Prayer Day

National Arizona Day

Today is also…

Day of the Martyrs in Togo

Father's Day in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Uganda, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates

National Aboriginal Day in Canada

Day of Private Reflection in Northern Ireland

National Day in Greenland

We Tripantu, a winter solstice festival in the southern hemisphere in Mapuche, southern Chile

Willkakuti, an Andean-Amazonic New Year for the Aymara people

and it’s

World Hydrography Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1732 – Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach, German pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1903 – Al Hirschfeld, American caricaturist, painter and illustrator (d. 2003)

1905 – Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher and author (d. 1980)

1912 – Mary McCarthy, American novelist and critic (d. 1989)

1921 – Jane Russell, American actress and singer (d. 2011)

1931 – Margaret Heckler, American journalist, lawyer, and politician, 15th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (d. 2018)

1933 – Bernie Kopell, American actor and comedian

1941 – Joe Flaherty, American-Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter

1951 – Nils Lofgren, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, Pakistani politician, Prime Minister of Pakistan (d. 2007)

1953 – Augustus Pablo, Jamaican producer and musician (d. 1999)

1957 – Berkeley Breathed, American author and illustrator

1959 – Kathy Mattea, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Kate Brown, American politician, 38th Governor of Oregon

1961 – Manu Chao, French singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1966 – Gretchen Carlson, American model and TV journalist, Miss America 1989

1979 – Chris Pratt, American actor

1982 – William, Prince of Wales

1982 – Jussie Smollett, American actor and singer

1983 – Edward Snowden, American activist and academic

2011 – Lil Bub, American celebrity cat (d. 2019)

…and on this day in history…

1915 – The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its decision in Guinn v. United States 238 US 347 1915, striking down Oklahoma grandfather clause legislation which had the effect of denying the right to vote to blacks.

1957 – Ellen Fairclough is sworn in as Canada's first female Cabinet Minister

1973 – In its decision in Miller v. California, 413 U.S. 15, the Supreme Court of the United States establishes the Miller test for determining whether something is obscene and not protected speech under the U.S. constitution.

1978 – The original production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, Evita, based on the life of Eva Perón, opens at the Prince Edward Theatre, London.

1982 – John Hinckley is found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted assassination of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

1989 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397, that American flag-burning is a form of political protest protected by the First Amendment.

2000 – Section 28 (of the Local Government Act 1988), outlawing the 'promotion' of homosexuality in the United Kingdom, is repealed in Scotland with a 99 to 17 vote.

2004 – SpaceShipOne becomes the first privately funded spaceplane to achieve spaceflight.

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen, who had previously been unsuccessfully tried for the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Mickey Schwerner, is convicted of manslaughter 41 years afterwards (the case had been reopened in 2004).

2009 – Greenland assumes self-rule