Almanac - Friday June 16, 2023

Today is Friday, the 16th of June of 2023,

June 16 is the 167th day of the year

198 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:19 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:34:13 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F

The first low tide was at 4:38 am at -0.82 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:36 am at 4.6 feet

The next low tide at 4:00 pm at 2.92 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:56 pm at 6.5 feet

The Moon is 2.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow evening Saturday the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm

Today is…

Bloomsday

Fresh Veggies Day

Ladies' Initiated in Baseball Day

National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers

National Flip Flop Day

National Fudge Day

National Take Back the Lunch Break Day

National Vinegar Day

No Orange Clothes Day

Ugliest Dog Day

Wish Fulfillment Day

Work at Home Father's Day

World Sea Turtle Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Leonard P. Howell in Rastafari

Engineer's Day in Argentina

Father's Day in Seychelles

International Day of the African Child

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev in Sikhism

Sussex Day in England

Youth Day in South Africa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1723 – Adam Smith, Scottish philosopher and economist (d. 1790)

1882 – Mohammad Mosaddegh, Iranian educator and politician, 60th Prime Minister of Iran (d. 1967)

1890 – Stan Laurel, English actor and comedian (d. 1965)

1917 – Katharine Graham, American publisher (d. 2001)

1938 – Joyce Carol Oates, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet

1939 – Billy "Crash" Craddock, American singer-songwriter

1941 – Lamont Dozier, American songwriter and producer (d. 2022)

1946 – Iain Matthews, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – George Papandreou,

1955 – Laurie Metcalf, American actress

1971 – Tupac Shakur, American rapper and producer (d. 1996)

1972 – John Cho, American actor

…and on this day in history….

1824 – A meeting at Old Slaughter's coffee house in London leads to the formation of what is now the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

1858 – Abraham Lincoln delivers his House Divided speech in Springfield, Illinois.

1904 – Irish author James Joyce begins a relationship with Nora Barnacle and subsequently uses the date to set the actions for his novel Ulysses; this date is now traditionally called "Bloomsday".

1911 – IBM founded as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in Endicott, New York.

1922 – General election in the Irish Free State: The pro-Treaty Sinn Féin party wins a large majority.

1933 – The National Industrial Recovery Act is passed in the United States, allowing businesses to avoid antitrust prosecution if they establish voluntary wage, price, and working condition regulations on an industry-wide basis.

1961 – While on tour with the Kirov Ballet in Paris, Rudolf Nureyev defects from the Soviet Union.

1963 – Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space.

1976 – The Soweto uprising was on this day; A non-violent march by 15,000 students in Soweto, South Africa, turns into days of rioting when police open fire on the crowd.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated in Redwood Shores, California, as Software Development Laboratories (SDL), by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner and Ed Oates.

2010 – Bhutan becomes the first country to institute a total ban on tobacco.

2019 – Upwards of 2,000,000 people participate in the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests, the largest in Hong Kong's history.

