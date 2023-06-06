Almanac - Tuesday June 6, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of June of 2023

June 6 is the 157th day of the year

208 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:56 am

and the sun will set today at 8:29:46 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:08:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F

The first high tide was at 12:01 am at 6.56 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:21 am at -1.65 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:43 pm at 4.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:03 pm at 3.26 feet

The Moon is currently 92.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We had the full strawberry moon over the weekend

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 10th of June of 2023 at 12:31 pm

Today is…

Atheist Pride Day

Drive-in Movie Day

National Applesauce Cake Day

National Churro Day

National Eyewear Day

National Gardening Exercise Day

National Higher Education Day

National Hunger Awareness Day

National Yo-yo Day

Today is also…

D-Day Invasion Anniversary

Engineer's Day in Taiwan

Korean Children's Union Foundation Day in North Korea

Memorial Day in South Korea

National Day of Sweden, marking the end of the Danish-ruled Kalmar Union and the coronation of King Gustav Vasa

National Huntington's Disease Awareness Day in the United States

Queensland Day

Russian Language Day

If today was your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1599 – Diego Velázquez (date of baptism), Spanish painter and educator (d. 1660)

1755 – Nathan Hale, American soldier (d. 1776)

1756 – John Trumbull, American soldier and painter (d. 1843)

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian author and poet (d. 1837)

1867 – David T. Abercrombie, American entrepreneur and co-founder of lifestyle brand Abercrombie & Fitch (d. 1931)

1875 – Thomas Mann, German author and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1890 – Ted Lewis, American singer, clarinet player, and bandleader (d. 1971)

1891 – Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, Indian author and academic (d. 1986)

1901 – Jan Struther, English author, poet and hymnwriter who created the character Mrs Miniver (d. 1953)

1901 – Sukarno, Indonesian engineer and politician, 1st President of Indonesia (d. 1970)

1902 – Jimmie Lunceford, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 1947)

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Armenian composer and conductor (d. 1978)

1917 – Kirk Kerkorian, American businessman, founded the Tracinda Corporation (d. 2015)

1923 – V. C. Andrews, American author, illustrator, and painter (d. 1986)

1936 – Levi Stubbs, American soul singer; lead vocalist of the Four Tops (d. 2008)

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, American singer-songwriter

1943 – Richard Smalley, American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate in 1996 for chemistry (d. 2005)

1949 – Holly Near, American folk singer and songwriter

1954 – Harvey Fierstein, American actor and playwright; winner of four Tony Awards

1956 – Björn Borg, Swedish tennis player; winner of eleven Grand Slam singles titles including five consecutive Wimbledons

1959 – Colin Quinn, American comedian and actor

1960 – Steve Vai, American musician

1963 – Jason Isaacs, English actor

1967 – Paul Giamatti, American actor and producer

On this day in history…

913 – Constantine VII, the eight-year-old illegitimate son of Leo VI the Wise, becomes nominal ruler of the Byzantine Empire under the regency of a seven-man council headed by Patriarch Nicholas Mystikos, appointed by Constantine's uncle Alexander on his deathbed.

1822 – Alexis St Martin is accidentally shot in the stomach, leading to William Beaumont's studies on digestion.

1844 – The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) is founded in London.

1889 – The Great Seattle Fire destroys all of downtown Seattle.

1892 – The Chicago "L" elevated rail system begins operation.

1894 – Governor Davis H. Waite orders the Colorado state militia to protect and support the miners engaged in the Cripple Creek miners' strike.

1912 – The eruption of Novarupta in Alaska begins. It is the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.

1925 – The original Chrysler Corporation was founded by Walter Chrysler from the remains of the Maxwell Motor Company.

1933 – The first drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1934 – New Deal: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 into law, establishing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

1966 – March Against Fear: African-American civil rights activist James Meredith is wounded in an ambush by white sniper James Aubrey Norvell. Meredith and Norvell are photographed by Jack R. Thornell, whose photo will receive the 1967 Pulitzer Prize in Photography, the last one to be awarded in the category.

1975 – British referendum results in continued membership of the European Economic Community, with 67% of votes in favour.

2002 – Eastern Mediterranean event. A near-Earth asteroid estimated at ten meters in diameter explodes over the Mediterranean Sea between Greece and Libya. The explosion is estimated to have a force of 26 kilotons, slightly more powerful than the Nagasaki atomic bomb.