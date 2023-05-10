Almanac - Wednesday May 10, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 10th of May of 2023,

May 10 is the 130th day of the year

235 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:04:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:09:13 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.7°F

The first low tide will be at 9:21 am at -1.02 feet

The next high tide at 5:00 pm at 4.43 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:22 pm at 3.35 feet

The Moon is 72.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days the 12th of May of 2023 at 7:28

am

Today is…

Bike To School Day

Clean Up Your Room Day

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

International Receptionists' Day

National Lipid Day

National Root Canal Appreciation Day

National School Nurse Day

National Shrimp Day

National Small Business Day

National Third Shift Workers Day

Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day

Trust Your Intuition Day

World Lupus Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Micronesia

Mother's Day in Guatemala and Mexico

Golden Spike Day in Promontory, Utah

On this day in 1869 – The First transcontinental railroad, linking the eastern and western United States, is completed at Promontory Summit, Utah Territory with the golden spike.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with….

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, American actor, assassin of Abraham Lincoln (d. 1865)

1899 – Fred Astaire, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1902 – David O. Selznick, American director and producer (d. 1965)

1908 – Carl Albert, American lawyer and politician, 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2000)

1909 – Maybelle Carter, American autoharp player (d. 1978)

1915 – Denis Thatcher, English soldier and businessman, Spouse of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2003)

1916 – Milton Babbitt, American composer and educator (d. 2011)

1918 – T. Berry Brazelton, American pediatrician and author (d. 2018)

1922 – Nancy Walker, American actress, singer, and director (d. 1992)

1940 – Wayne Dyer, American author and educator (d. 2015)

1946 – Donovan, Scottish singer-songwriter

1946 – Dave Mason, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Sly Dunbar, Jamaican drummer

1954 – Mike Hagerty, American actor (d. 2022)

1955 – Mark David Chapman, American murderer

1957 – Sid Vicious, English singer and bass player (d. 1979)

1958 – Rick Santorum, American lawyer and politician, United States Senator

from Pennsylvania

1960 – Bono, Irish singer-songwriter, musician and activist

1978 – Kenan Thompson, American actor and comedian

…and on this day in history….

28 BC – A sunspot is observed by Han dynasty astronomers during the reign of Emperor Cheng of Han, one of the earliest dated sunspot observations in China.

1824 – The National Gallery in London opens to the public.

1872 – Victoria Woodhull becomes the first woman nominated for President of the United States.

1908 – Mother's Day is observed for the first time in the United States, in Grafton, West Virginia.

1924 – J. Edgar Hoover is appointed first Director of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and remains so until his death in 1972.

1962 – Marvel Comics publishes the first issue of The Incredible Hulk.

1975 – Sony introduces the Betamax videocassette recorder.

1994 – Nelson Mandela is inaugurated as South Africa's first black president.

2013 – One World Trade Center becomes the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.