Almanac - Wednesday April 26, 2023

Today is the birthday of Rock and Roll guitarist Duane Eddy

Today is Wednesday the 26th of April, 2023

It’s the 116th day of the year

249 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:19:45 am

and sunset will be at 7:56:28 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:08:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:55 am at 4.91 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:37 am at 0.09 feet

The next high tide at 6:35 pm at 4.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:20 pm at 3.34 feet

The Moon is currently 38% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 27th of April of 2023 at 2:20 pm

Today is…

Administrative Professionals Day

Alien Day

Audubon Day

Denim Day

Get Organized Day

Hug a Friend Day

Hug an Australian Day

International Guide Dog Day

International Noise Awareness Day

National Dissertation Day

National Help a Horse Day

National Kids and Pets Day

National Pretzel Day

National Richter Scale Day

National Static Cling Day

Stop Food Waste Day

Today is also…

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day

Union Day in Tanzania

World Intellectual Property Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

121 – Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor (d. 180)

1822 – Frederick Law Olmsted, American journalist and designer, co-designed Central Park (d. 1903)

1886 – Ma Rainey, American singer-songwriter (d. 1939)

1889 – Ludwig Wittgenstein, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1951)

1900 – Charles Francis Richter, American seismologist and physicist (d. 1985)

1912 – A. E. van Vogt, Canadian-American author (d. 2000)

1914 – Bernard Malamud, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1986)

1933 – Carol Burnett, American actress, singer, and producer

1938 – Duane Eddy, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1938 – Maurice Williams, American doo-wop/R&B singer-songwriter

1958 – Giancarlo Esposito, American actor, director, and producer

1961 – Joan Chen, Chinese-American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1963 – Jet Li, Chinese-Singaporean martial artist, actor, and producer

1965 – Kevin James, American actor and comedian

1970 – Melania Trump, Slovene-American model; 47th First Lady of the United States

1983 – Jessica Lynch, American soldier

…and on this day in history…

1564 – Playwright William Shakespeare is baptized in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England (date of birth is unknown).

1777 – Sybil Ludington, aged 16, rode 40 miles (64 km) to alert American colonial forces to the approach of the British regular forces

1954 – The Geneva Conference, an effort to restore peace in Indochina and Korea, begins.

1954 – The first clinical trials of Jonas Salk's polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, Virginia.

1958 – Final run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City after 68 years, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.

1981 – Dr. Michael R. Harrison of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center performs the world's first human open fetal surgery.

1986 – The Chernobyl disaster occurs in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

1994 – South Africa begins its first multiracial election, which is won by Nelson Mandela's African National Congress.

2019 – Marvel Studios' blockbuster film, Avengers: Endgame, is released, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the previous box office record of Avatar.

