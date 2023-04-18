Almanac - Tuesday April 18, 2023
117 years ago this morning
At 05:12 Pacific Standard Time
on Wednesday, April 18, 1906,
the coast of Northern California was struck by a major earthquake
with an estimated magnitude of 7.9
High-intensity shaking was felt from Eureka on the North Coast
to the Salinas Valley, an agricultural region to the south.
Devastating fires soon broke out in San Francisco
and lasted for several days.
More than 3,000 people died,
and over 80% of the city was destroyed.
The event is remembered as the deadliest earthquake in the history of the United States.
The death toll remains the greatest loss of life from a natural disaster in California's history and high on the lists of American disasters.
Today is Tuesday, 18th of April of 2023,
the sun rose this morning at 6:30:12 am
and sunset will be at 7:49:05 pm.
Today we have 13 hours and 18 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:38 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.5°F.
The first low tide was at 4:15 am at 0.39 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:19 am at 5.19 feet
and the next low tide will be at 4:14 pm at 0.37 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:38 pm at 5.96 feet
The Moon is currently 3.4% visible
It’s still a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 19th of April of 2023 at 9:12 pm
We’ll also have a Hybrid Solar Eclipse
Today is…
National Lineman Appreciation Day
National Transfer Money to Your Daughter's Account Day
National Velociraptor Awareness Day
Today is also…
Army Day in Iran
Coma Patients' Day in Poland
Friend's Day in Brazil
Independence Day in Zimbabwe
International Day For Monuments and Sites
Invention Day in Japan
Victory over the Teutonic Knights in the Battle of the Ice in Russia on the Julian Calendar
(and CQ CQW CQ DE KALW!)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1857 – Clarence Darrow, American lawyer (d. 1938)
1882 – Leopold Stokowski, English conductor (d. 1977)
1904 – Pigmeat Markham, African-American comedian, singer, and dancer (d. 1981)
1924 – Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)
1942 – Robert Christgau, American journalist and critic
1944 – Kathy Acker, American author and poet (d. 1997)
1947 – James Woods, American actor and producer
1953 – Rick Moranis, Canadian-American actor, comedian, singer and screenwriter
1959 – Susan Faludi, American journalist, author and feminist
1962 – Jeff Dunham, American ventriloquist and comedian
1963 – Conan O'Brien, American television host, comedian, and podcaster
1984 – America Ferrera, American actress
…and on this day in history…
1906 – An earthquake and fire destroy much of San Francisco, California.
1909 – Joan of Arc is beatified in Rome.
1930 – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced that "there is no news" in their evening report.
1949 – The Republic of Ireland Act comes into force, declaring Éire to be a republic and severing Ireland's "association" with the Commonwealth of Nations.
2018 – King M-swati III of Swaziland announces that his country's name will change to Es-wa-tini.
2019 – A redacted version of the Mueller report is released to the United States Congress and the public.