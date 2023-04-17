Almanac - Monday April 17, 2023

Today is Monday April 17, 2023

It is the 107th day of the year

258 days remain until the end of the year.

65 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:31 am

The sun sets tonight at 7:47 pm We have 13 hours and 15 minutes of daylight to play in today

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F

We had a low tide early this morning at 3:27 AM at 1:08 feet We’ll have a high tide this morning at 9:20 AM at 5.25 feet We’ll have a low tide this afternoon at 3:34 PM at 0.05 feet And the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 10:06 PM at 5.70 feet

The Moon is currently 8.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

Today is…

Bat Appreciation Day

Blah, Blah, Blah Day

Boston Marathon Day

Ellis Island Family History Day

International Ford Mustang Day

International Haiku Poetry Day

Malbec World Day

National Cheeseball Day

National Crawfish Day

National Kickball Day

Nothing Like a Dame Day

Patriots' Day

World Hemophilia Day

Today is also…

Evacuation Day (Syria), celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.

FAO Day (Iraq)

Flag Day (American Samoa)

Malbec World Day

Women's Day (Gabon)

World Hemophilia Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1837 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier, founded J.P. Morgan & Co. (d. 1913)

1882 – Artur Schnabel, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1951)

1923 – Harry Reasoner, American soldier and journalist (d. 1991)

1928 – Cynthia Ozick, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist

1934 – Don Kirshner, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1957 – Afrika Bambaataa, American disc jockey

1957 – Nick Hornby, English novelist, essayist, lyricist, and screenwriter

1967 – Liz Phair, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Jennifer Garner, American actress

1974 – Victoria Beckham, English singer and fashion designer

…and on this day in history….

1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.

1961 – Bay of Pigs Invasion: A group of Cuban exiles financed and trained by the CIA lands at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba with the aim of ousting Fidel Castro.

1970 – Apollo program: The ill-fated Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.

1986 – An alleged state of war lasting 335 years between the Netherlands and the Isles of Scilly declared peace bringing an end to any hypothetical war that may have been legally considered to exist.

2003 – Anneli Jäätteenmäki takes office as the first female prime minister of Finland.