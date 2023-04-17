Almanac - Monday April 17, 2023
Today is Monday April 17, 2023
It is the 107th day of the year
258 days remain until the end of the year.
65 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:31 am
The sun sets tonight at 7:47 pm We have 13 hours and 15 minutes of daylight to play in today
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F
We had a low tide early this morning at 3:27 AM at 1:08 feet
We’ll have a high tide this morning at 9:20 AM at 5.25 feet
We’ll have a low tide this afternoon at 3:34 PM at 0.05 feet
And the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 10:06 PM at 5.70 feet
The Moon is currently 8.8% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
Today is…
Ellis Island Family History Day
International Ford Mustang Day
International Haiku Poetry Day
Today is also…
Evacuation Day (Syria), celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1837 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier, founded J.P. Morgan & Co. (d. 1913)
1882 – Artur Schnabel, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1951)
1923 – Harry Reasoner, American soldier and journalist (d. 1991)
1928 – Cynthia Ozick, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist
1934 – Don Kirshner, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)
1957 – Afrika Bambaataa, American disc jockey
1957 – Nick Hornby, English novelist, essayist, lyricist, and screenwriter
1967 – Liz Phair, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1972 – Jennifer Garner, American actress
1974 – Victoria Beckham, English singer and fashion designer
…and on this day in history….
1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.
1961 – Bay of Pigs Invasion: A group of Cuban exiles financed and trained by the CIA lands at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba with the aim of ousting Fidel Castro.
1970 – Apollo program: The ill-fated Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.
1986 – An alleged state of war lasting 335 years between the Netherlands and the Isles of Scilly declared peace bringing an end to any hypothetical war that may have been legally considered to exist.
2003 – Anneli Jäätteenmäki takes office as the first female prime minister of Finland.