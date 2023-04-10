Almanac - Monday April 10, 2023

Today is Monday, 10th of April of 2023,

April 10 is the 100th day of the year

265 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until summer begins

The sun just rose a few minutes ago at 6:41:27 am

and the sun will set this evening at 7:41:44 pm.

We will have 13 hours of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:11:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 2:14 am at 5.82 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:35 am at -0.50 feet

The next high tide at 3:51 pm at 4.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:05 pm at 3.04 feet

The Moon is currently 79.8% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the13th of April of 2023 at 2:11 am

Today is…

"April 10th" is the title of a song written and sung by the band Garbage

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Day

Dyngus Day

Easter Monday

Encourage a Young Writer Day

Global Work From Home Day

Golfer's Day

National Cinnamon Crescent Day

National Farm Animals Day

National Hug Your Dog Day

Safety Pin Day

Salvation Army Founders' Day

White House Easter Egg Roll

Today is also…

Day of the Builder in Azerbaijan

Feast of the Third Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law in Thelema

Siblings Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1794 – Matthew C. Perry, English-Scottish American commander (d. 1858)

1847 – Joseph Pulitzer, Hungarian-American journalist, publisher, and politician, founded Pulitzer, Inc. (d. 1911)

1910 – Paul Sweezy, American economist and publisher, founded the Monthly Review (d. 2004)

1911 – Martin Denny, American pianist and composer (d. 2005)

1915 – Harry Morgan, American actor and director (d. 2011)

1921 – Sheb Wooley, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2003)

1929 – Max von Sydow, Swedish-French actor (d. 2020)

1930 – Claude Bolling, French pianist, composer, and actor (d. 2020)

1930 – Dolores Huerta, American activist, co-founded the United Farm Workers

1936 – John Madden, American football player, coach, and sportscaster (d. 2021)

1941 – Paul Theroux, American novelist, short story writer, and travel writer

1947 – Bunny Wailer, Jamaican singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2021)

1952 – Steven Seagal, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1954 – Anne Lamott, American author and educator

1967 – David Rovics, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Q-Tip, American rapper, producer, and actor

1979 – Rachel Corrie, American author and activist (d. 2003)

…and on this day in history…

837 – Halley's Comet makes its closest approach to Earth at a distance equal to 0.0342 AU (5.1 million kilometres/3.2 million miles).

1866 – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is founded in New York City by Henry Bergh.

1912 – RMS Titanic sets sail from Southampton, England on her maiden and only voyage.

1925 – The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is first published in New York City, by Charles Scribner's Sons.

1939 – Alcoholics Anonymous, A.A.'s "Big Book", is first published.

1970 – Paul McCartney announces that he is leaving The Beatles for personal and professional reasons.

1971 – Ping-pong diplomacy: In an attempt to thaw relations with the United States, China hosts the U.S. table tennis team for a week-long visit.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is signed in Northern Ireland.