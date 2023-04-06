Almanac - Thursday April 5, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 6th of April of 2023,

April 6 is the 96th day of the year

269 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until summer begins

The sun just rose a minute ago at 6:47:19 am

and sunset will be at 7:38:05 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:12:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.7°F

The first low tide was at 5:45 am at 0.39 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:59 am at 4.77 feet

The next low tide at 5:38 pm at 1.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 11:53 pm at 5.61 feet

The Moon is currently 99.9% visible

It is a Full Moon

It’s called the Full Pink Moon

This full Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink,” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin)

Broken Snowshoe Moon (Anishinaabe)

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit)

Frog Moon (Cree)

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala)

Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota)

Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable (Dakota)

Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe)

Sugar Maker Moon (Western Abenaki)

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon next Thursday the 13th of April of 2023 at 2:11 am

Today is…

Army Day

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Day

Drowsy Drivers Awareness Day

Fresh Tomato Day

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Jump Over Things Day

Maundy Thursday

National Alcohol Screening Day

National Burrito Day

National Caramel Popcorn Day

National Siamese Cat Day

National Student Athlete Day

National Tartan Day

National Twinkie Day

New Beer's Eve

Plan Your Epitaph Day

Teflon Day

The first full day of Passover

World Table Tennis Day

Today is also…

Chakri Day, commemorating the establishment of the Chakri dynasty in Thailand

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

National Fisherman Day in Indonesia

Waltzing Matilda Day in Australia

International Asexuality Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1826 – Gustave Moreau, French painter and academic (d. 1898)

1892 – Lowell Thomas, American journalist and author (d. 1981)

1926 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical minister and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2014)

1926 – Randy Weston, American jazz pianist and composer (d. 2018)

1927 – Gerry Mulligan, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1996)

1922 – Dorothy Donegan, American boogie-woogie, swing jazz, and classical pianist, and vocalist, born in Chicago, Illinois (d. 1998)

1929 – André Previn, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)

1931 – Ram Dass, American author and educator (d. 2019)

1931 – Ivan Dixon, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1937 – Merle Haggard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016

1937 – Billy Dee Williams, American actor, singer, and writer

1939 – Beverly "Guitar" Watkins, American blues guitarist, and singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia (d. 2019)

1941 – Phil Austin, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1941 – Gheorghe Zamfir, Romanian flute player and composer

1952 – Marilu Henner, Greek-Polish American actress and author

1956 – Michele Bachmann, American lawyer and politician

1958 – Graeme Base, Australian author and illustrator

1969 – Paul Rudd, American actor

On this day in history…

1320 – The Scots reaffirm their independence by signing the Declaration of Arbroath.

1712 – The New York Slave Revolt of 1712 begins near Broadway.

1808 – John Jacob Astor incorporates the American Fur Company, that would eventually make him America's first millionaire.

1896 – In Athens, the opening of the first modern Olympic Games is celebrated, 1,500 years after the original games are banned by Roman emperor Theodosius I.

1930 – At the end of the Salt March, Gandhi raises a lump of mud and salt and declares, "With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire."

1947 – The first Tony Awards are presented for theatrical achievement.

1965 – Launch of Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit.

1968 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau wins the Liberal Party leadership election, and becomes Prime Minister of Canada soon afterward.

1973 – The American League of Major League Baseball begins using the designated hitter