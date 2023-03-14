Almanac - Tuesday March 14, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of March of 2023,

March 14 is the 73rd day of the year

292 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until spring begins

The sun will rise at 7:22:07 am Pacific Daylight Time

and the sun will set this evening at 7:16:52 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:19:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.9°F.

The first high tide was at 3:35 am at 5.62 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:07 am at 0.16 feet

The next high tide at 6:53 pm at 3.82 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:27 pm at 3.38 feet

The Moon is currently 56.1% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We are in the third quarter moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 21st of March of 2023 at 10:23 am

Today is...

Celebrate Scientists Day

Crowdfunding Day

Genius Day

International Ask a Question Day

Learn About Butterflies Day

Legal Assistance Day

Moth-er Day

National Children's Craft Day

National Organize Your Home Office Day

National Potato Chip Day

National Save a Spider Day

National Write Your Story Day

Pi Day

Science Education Day

Today is also...

Constitution Day in Andorra

Heroes' Day in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Mother Tongue Day in Estonia

Nanak-shahi New Year, first day of the month of Chet in Sikhism

Summer Day in Albania

White Day on which men give gifts to women; complementary to Valentine's Day in Japan and other Asian nations

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history...

March 14, 1833 (d.1910) – Lucy Hobbs Taylor, first American woman to graduate from dental school (Ohio College of Dental Surgery in 1866)

March 14, 1887 (d.1962) – Sylvia Beach, American-born bookseller and publisher who lived most of her life in Paris, where she was one of the leading expatriate figures between World War I and II, known for her Paris bookstore, Shakespeare and Company

March 14, 1902 (d.1994) – Margaret Hickey, president of the National Federation of Business and Professional Women (1944-46), represented the BPW at the United Nations Conference in San Francisco (1945), chaired the Women’s Advisory Committee (1942) and served on and/or chaired many government groups which never had policy making opportunity

March 14, 1921 (d.2013) – Ada Louise Huxtable, architecture critic and writer on architecture, was awarded the first ever Pulitzer Prize for Criticism (1970)

1822 – Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies (d. 1889)

1836 – Isabella Beeton, English author of Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management (d. 1865)

1868 – Emily Murphy, Canadian jurist, author, and activist (d. 1933)

1918 – Zoia Horn, American librarian (d. 2014)

1923 – Diane Arbus, American photographer (d. 1971)

1932 – Naina Yeltsina, Russian wife of Boris Yeltsin, First Lady of Russia

1938 – Eleanor Bron, English actress and screenwriter

1938 – Jan Crouch, American televangelist, co-founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network (d. 2016)

1942 – Rita Tushingham, English actress

1943 – Anita Morris, American actress and singer (d. 1994)

1956 – Indu Malhotra, Judge of the Supreme Court of India

1959 – Laila Robins, American actress

1959 – Tamara Tunie, American actress

1960 – Heidi Hammel, American astronomer and academic

1966 – Elise Neal, American actress and producer

1968 – Megan Follows, Canadian-American actress

1972 – Irom Chanu Sharmila, Indian poet and activist

1986 – Jessica Gallagher, Australian skier and cyclist

1997 – Simone Biles, American gymnast

2000 – Paige Rini, Canadian water skier

2008 – Abby Ryder Fortson, American actress

Birthdays today include...

1804 – Johann Strauss I, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1849)

1854 – Paul Ehrlich, German physician and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1915)

1863 – Casey Jones, American engineer (d. 1900)

1879 – Albert Einstein, German-American physicist, engineer, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1914 – Lee Hays, American singer-songwriter (d. 1981)

1920 – Hank Ketcham, American author and cartoonist, created Dennis the Menace (d. 2001)

1922 – Les Baxter, American pianist and composer (d. 1996)

1933 – Michael Caine, English actor

1933 – Quincy Jones, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and producer

1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1950 – Rick Dees, American actor and radio host

1951 – Jerry Greenfield, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben & Jerry's

1988 – Stephen Curry, American basketball player

Also on this day in history...

1903 – Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, the first national wildlife refuge in the US, is established by President Theodore Roosevelt.

1931 – Alam Ara, India's first talking film, is released.

1942 – Anne Miller becomes the first American patient to be treated with penicillin, under the care of Orvan Hess and John Bumstead.

1961 – A USAF B-52 bomber crashes near Yuba City, California whilst carrying nuclear weapons.