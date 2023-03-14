Almanac - Tuesday March 14, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 14th of March of 2023,
March 14 is the 73rd day of the year
292 days remain until the end of the year.
6 days until spring begins
The sun will rise at 7:22:07 am Pacific Daylight Time
and the sun will set this evening at 7:16:52 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:19:29 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.9°F.
The first high tide was at 3:35 am at 5.62 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:07 am at 0.16 feet
The next high tide at 6:53 pm at 3.82 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:27 pm at 3.38 feet
The Moon is currently 56.1% visible
It’s now a Waning Gibbous
We are in the third quarter moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 21st of March of 2023 at 10:23 am
Today is...
Celebrate Scientists Day
Crowdfunding Day
Genius Day
International Ask a Question Day
Learn About Butterflies Day
Legal Assistance Day
Moth-er Day
National Children's Craft Day
National Organize Your Home Office Day
National Potato Chip Day
National Save a Spider Day
National Write Your Story Day
Pi Day
Science Education Day
Today is also...
Constitution Day in Andorra
Heroes' Day in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Mother Tongue Day in Estonia
Nanak-shahi New Year, first day of the month of Chet in Sikhism
Summer Day in Albania
White Day on which men give gifts to women; complementary to Valentine's Day in Japan and other Asian nations
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history...
March 14, 1833 (d.1910) – Lucy Hobbs Taylor, first American woman to graduate from dental school (Ohio College of Dental Surgery in 1866)
March 14, 1887 (d.1962) – Sylvia Beach, American-born bookseller and publisher who lived most of her life in Paris, where she was one of the leading expatriate figures between World War I and II, known for her Paris bookstore, Shakespeare and Company
March 14, 1902 (d.1994) – Margaret Hickey, president of the National Federation of Business and Professional Women (1944-46), represented the BPW at the United Nations Conference in San Francisco (1945), chaired the Women’s Advisory Committee (1942) and served on and/or chaired many government groups which never had policy making opportunity
March 14, 1921 (d.2013) – Ada Louise Huxtable, architecture critic and writer on architecture, was awarded the first ever Pulitzer Prize for Criticism (1970)
1822 – Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies (d. 1889)
1836 – Isabella Beeton, English author of Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management (d. 1865)
1868 – Emily Murphy, Canadian jurist, author, and activist (d. 1933)
1918 – Zoia Horn, American librarian (d. 2014)
1923 – Diane Arbus, American photographer (d. 1971)
1932 – Naina Yeltsina, Russian wife of Boris Yeltsin, First Lady of Russia
1938 – Eleanor Bron, English actress and screenwriter
1938 – Jan Crouch, American televangelist, co-founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network (d. 2016)
1942 – Rita Tushingham, English actress
1943 – Anita Morris, American actress and singer (d. 1994)
1956 – Indu Malhotra, Judge of the Supreme Court of India
1959 – Laila Robins, American actress
1959 – Tamara Tunie, American actress
1960 – Heidi Hammel, American astronomer and academic
1966 – Elise Neal, American actress and producer
1968 – Megan Follows, Canadian-American actress
1972 – Irom Chanu Sharmila, Indian poet and activist
1986 – Jessica Gallagher, Australian skier and cyclist
1997 – Simone Biles, American gymnast
2000 – Paige Rini, Canadian water skier
2008 – Abby Ryder Fortson, American actress
Birthdays today include...
1804 – Johann Strauss I, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1849)
1854 – Paul Ehrlich, German physician and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1915)
1863 – Casey Jones, American engineer (d. 1900)
1879 – Albert Einstein, German-American physicist, engineer, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)
1914 – Lee Hays, American singer-songwriter (d. 1981)
1920 – Hank Ketcham, American author and cartoonist, created Dennis the Menace (d. 2001)
1922 – Les Baxter, American pianist and composer (d. 1996)
1933 – Michael Caine, English actor
1933 – Quincy Jones, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and producer
1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1950 – Rick Dees, American actor and radio host
1951 – Jerry Greenfield, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben & Jerry's
1988 – Stephen Curry, American basketball player
Also on this day in history...
1903 – Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, the first national wildlife refuge in the US, is established by President Theodore Roosevelt.
1931 – Alam Ara, India's first talking film, is released.
1942 – Anne Miller becomes the first American patient to be treated with penicillin, under the care of Orvan Hess and John Bumstead.
1961 – A USAF B-52 bomber crashes near Yuba City, California whilst carrying nuclear weapons.