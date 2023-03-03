Almanac - Friday March 3, 2023

Today is Friday, the 3rd of March of 2023,

March 3 is the 62nd day of the year

303 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until spring begins

the sun rose this morning at 6:38:15 am

and the sun sets at 6:06:14 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:22:14 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.3°F.

The first low tide was at 2:10 am at 2.94 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:36 am at 5.50 feet

The next low tide at 2:56 pm at -0.11 feet

and the last high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:50 pm at 4.74 feet

The Moon is currently 86.3% visible

It’s a waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil.

Alternatively, in the late 1700s,

Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—

which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March full moon can also be called…

Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) Eagle Moon (Cree) Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe) Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

On this day in Women’s History…

March 3, 1913 – Women’s Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC, where over 8000 women gathered to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to vote

2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

Women’s history birthdays today include…

March 3, 1893 (1992) – Hanya Holm, pioneer in modern dance, migrated to United States from Germany in 1931 after a budding career as professional pianist, taught dancing in many states, choreographed ballet and dances for movies including Metropolitan Daily (1938), the first to be televised in this country, also choreographed for touring companies, movies and operas

March 3, 1893 (1998) – Beatrice Wood, artist and studio potter involved in the Avant Garde movement in the United States, referred to as the “Mama of Dada”

March 3, 1902 (1988) – Isabel Bishop, artist, after sampling various styles settled on young, generally lower-middle class office workers as subjects, focus of a retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art (1975), honored with the Outstanding Achievement in the Arts Award by President Carter (1979)

March 3, 1913 (1972) – Margaret Bonds, composer and pianist, one of the first black composers and performers to gain recognition in the United States, best remembered today for her frequent collaborations with Langston Hughes

March 3, 1943 (1995) – Myra Sadker, studied and researched sex roles in children’s literature, wrote texts to challenge sexism in education of girls because it short-changed their ambitions, co-authored “Sexism in School and Society” (1973)

March 3, 1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, considered one of the world’s greatest female athletes, holds the record in the long jump (1988) and the heptathlon (1986), won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals in 4 Olympic games

Also…

1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (d. 1747)

1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)

1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)

1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)

1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress, appeared on early television in 1938 (d. 1974)

1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)

1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)

1917 – Sameera Moussa, Egyptian physicist and academic (d. 1952)

1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)

1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress

1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer

1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut

1951 – Lindsay Cooper, English composer, bassoon and oboe player (d. 2013)

1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress

1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer

1961 – Fatima Whitbread, English javelin thrower

1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985

1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress

1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer

1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer

1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter

1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer

1988 – Teodora Mirčić, Serbian tennis player

1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress

1991 – Cho-rong, South Korean singer

1993 – Gabriela Cé, Brazilian tennis player

1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress

1995 – Maine Mendoza, Filipina actress

1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer

Today is…

33 Flavors Day

Canadian Bacon Day

Dress in Blue Day

Employee Appreciation Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

National Anthem Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Moscow Mule Day

National Mulled Wine Day

National Soup it Forward Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

Peach Blossom Day

Talk in Third Person Day

TB-303 Appreciation Day (a bass synthesizer)

What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

World Day of Prayer

Today is also…

Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan

Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia

Liberation Day in Bulgaria

Martyrs' Day in Malawi

Mother's Day in Georgia

Sportsmen's Day in Egypt

World Hearing Day

World Wildlife Day

Also on this day in history…

724 – Empress Genshō abdicates the throne in favor of her nephew Shōmu who becomes emperor of Japan.

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.

1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.

1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.

1918 – Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, agreeing to withdraw from World War I, and conceding German control of the Baltic States, Belarus and Ukraine. It also conceded Turkish control of Ardahan, Kars and Batumi.

1924 – The 407-year-old Islamic caliphate is abolished, when Caliph Abdülmecid II of the Ottoman Caliphate is deposed. The last remnant of the old regime gives way to the reformed Turkey of Kemal Atatürk.

1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.

1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.

1985 – Arthur Scargill declares that the National Union of Mineworkers' national executive voted to end the longest-running industrial dispute in Great Britain without any peace deal over pit closures.

1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.

1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.

2017 – The Nintendo Switch releases worldwide.

Today’s birthdays also include…

1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)

1882 – Charles Ponzi, Italian businessman (d. 1949)

1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)

1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)

1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)

1926 – James Merrill, American poet and playwright (d. 1995)

1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)

1948 – Steve Wilhite, American computer scientist, developer of the GIF image format at CompuServe in 1987 (d. 2022)

1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Ira Glass, American radio host and producer

1962 – Herschel Walker, American football player, political candidate and mixed martial artist