Almanac - Monday February 20, 2023
Today is Monday, the 20th of February of 2023,
February 20 is the 51st day of the year
314 days remain until the end of the year
27 days until spring begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:53:06 am
and the sun will set today at 5:55:02 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 1 minute of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 12:24:04 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.
the first low tide will be at 4:17 am at 1.85 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 10:15 am at 6.69 feet
The next low tide will be at 5:00 pm at -1.15 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:40 pm at 5.54 feet
The Moon is currently 0.3% visible
We had a New Moon yesterday We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days a week from today, Monday the 27th of February of 2023 at 12:06 am
Today is…
National Day of Solidarity with Muslim, Arab and South Asian Immigrants
National Student Volunteer Day
Northern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day
Daisy Gatson Bates Day - February 20, 2023 (State Holiday in Arkansas)
Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes (Ukraine)
On this day in Black History
Feb. 20, 1895 - Death of Frederick Douglass. Douglass was the leading black spokesman for almost 50 years. He was a major abolitionist, lecturer, and editor.
1952 – Emmett Ashford becomes the first African-American umpire in organized baseball by being authorized to be a substitute umpire in the Southwestern International League.
On Feb. 20, 1992, John Singleton made history as the first African-American to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his film Boyz in the Hood. At the age of 24, he was also the youngest to receive the honor.
Black history birthdays include…
1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host
1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian-American singer-songwriter and actress
1927 – Ibrahim Ferrer, Cuban singer and musician (d. 2005)
1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat (d. 2022)
1937 – Nancy Wilson, American singer and actress (d. 2018)
Also, if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1898 – Enzo Ferrari, Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur, founder of Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari (d. 1988)
1899 – Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1992)
1902 – Ansel Adams, American photographer and environmentalist (d. 1984)
1906 – Gale Gordon, American actor (d. 1995)
1924 – Gloria Vanderbilt, American actress, fashion designer, and socialite (d. 2019)
1925 – Robert Altman, American director and screenwriter (d. 2006)
1927 – Roy Cohn, American lawyer and political activist (d. 1986)
1934 – Bobby Unser, American race car driver (d. 2021)
1935 – Ellen Gilchrist, American novelist, short story writer, and poet
1936 – Larry Hovis, American actor and singer (d. 2003)
1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer
1946 – Sandy Duncan, American actress, singer, and dancer
1946 – J. Geils, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)
1947 – Peter Strauss, American actor and producer
1949 – Ivana Trump, Czech-American socialite and model (d. 2022)
1950 – Walter Becker, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)
1954 – Patty Hearst, American actress and author
1966 – Cindy Crawford, American model and businesswoman
1967 – Kurt Cobain, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1994)
1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host
1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian-American singer-songwriter and actress
2003 – Olivia Rodrigo, American actress and singer
…and also on this day in history…
1521 – Juan Ponce de León sets out from Spain for Florida with about 200 prospective colonists.
1792 – The Postal Service Act, establishing the United States Post Office Department, is signed by United States President George Washington.
1816 – Rossini's opera The Barber of Seville premieres at the Teatro Argentina in Rome.
1872 – The Metropolitan Museum of Art opens in New York City.
1877 – Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake receives its premiere at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
1905 – The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of Massachusetts's mandatory smallpox vaccination program in Jacobson v. Massachusetts.
1909 – Publication of the Futurist Manifesto in the French journal Le Figaro.
1931 – The U.S. Congress approves the construction of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge by the state of California.
1931 – An anarchist uprising in Encarnación, Paraguay briefly transforms the city into a revolutionary commune.
1933 – The U.S. Congress approves the Blaine Act to repeal federal Prohibition in the United States, sending the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution to state ratifying conventions for approval.
1935 – Caroline Mikkelsen becomes the first woman to set foot in Antarctica.
1962 – Mercury program: While aboard Friendship 7, John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit the Earth, making three orbits in four hours, 55 minutes.
1971 – The United States Emergency Broadcast System is accidentally activated in an erroneous national alert.
1998 – American figure skater Tara Lipinski, at the age of 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating gold-medalist at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.