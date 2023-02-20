Almanac - Monday February 20, 2023

Today is Monday, the 20th of February of 2023,

February 20 is the 51st day of the year

314 days remain until the end of the year

27 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:53:06 am

and the sun will set today at 5:55:02 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 1 minute of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:24:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

the first low tide will be at 4:17 am at 1.85 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:15 am at 6.69 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:00 pm at -1.15 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:40 pm at 5.54 feet

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

Waxing Crescent

We had a New Moon yesterday We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days a week from today, Monday the 27th of February of 2023 at 12:06 am

Today is…

Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

Love Your Pet Day

National Cherry Pie Day

National Comfy Day

National Day of Solidarity with Muslim, Arab and South Asian Immigrants

National Handcuff Day

National Leadership Day

National Muffin Day

National Student Volunteer Day

Northern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day

Presidents' Day

Shrove Monday

Daisy Gatson Bates Day - February 20, 2023 (State Holiday in Arkansas)

Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes (Ukraine)

World Day of Social Justice

On this day in Black History

Feb. 20, 1895 - Death of Frederick Douglass. Douglass was the leading black spokesman for almost 50 years. He was a major abolitionist, lecturer, and editor.

1952 – Emmett Ashford becomes the first African-American umpire in organized baseball by being authorized to be a substitute umpire in the Southwestern International League.

On Feb. 20, 1992, John Singleton made history as the first African-American to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his film Boyz in the Hood. At the age of 24, he was also the youngest to receive the honor.

Black history birthdays include…

1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host

1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

1927 – Ibrahim Ferrer, Cuban singer and musician (d. 2005)

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat (d. 2022)

1937 – Nancy Wilson, American singer and actress (d. 2018)

Also, if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1898 – Enzo Ferrari, Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur, founder of Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari (d. 1988)

1899 – Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1992)

1902 – Ansel Adams, American photographer and environmentalist (d. 1984)

1906 – Gale Gordon, American actor (d. 1995)

1924 – Gloria Vanderbilt, American actress, fashion designer, and socialite (d. 2019)

1925 – Robert Altman, American director and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1927 – Roy Cohn, American lawyer and political activist (d. 1986)

1927 – Ibrahim Ferrer, Cuban singer and musician (d. 2005)

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat (d. 2022)

1934 – Bobby Unser, American race car driver (d. 2021)

1935 – Ellen Gilchrist, American novelist, short story writer, and poet

1936 – Larry Hovis, American actor and singer (d. 2003)

1937 – Nancy Wilson, American singer and actress (d. 2018)

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Sandy Duncan, American actress, singer, and dancer

1946 – J. Geils, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1947 – Peter Strauss, American actor and producer

1949 – Ivana Trump, Czech-American socialite and model (d. 2022)

1950 – Walter Becker, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1954 – Patty Hearst, American actress and author

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American model and businesswoman

1967 – Kurt Cobain, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1994)

1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host

1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

2003 – Olivia Rodrigo, American actress and singer

…and also on this day in history…

1521 – Juan Ponce de León sets out from Spain for Florida with about 200 prospective colonists.

1792 – The Postal Service Act, establishing the United States Post Office Department, is signed by United States President George Washington.

1816 – Rossini's opera The Barber of Seville premieres at the Teatro Argentina in Rome.

1872 – The Metropolitan Museum of Art opens in New York City.

1877 – Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake receives its premiere at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

1905 – The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of Massachusetts's mandatory smallpox vaccination program in Jacobson v. Massachusetts.

1909 – Publication of the Futurist Manifesto in the French journal Le Figaro.

1931 – The U.S. Congress approves the construction of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge by the state of California.

1931 – An anarchist uprising in Encarnación, Paraguay briefly transforms the city into a revolutionary commune.

1933 – The U.S. Congress approves the Blaine Act to repeal federal Prohibition in the United States, sending the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution to state ratifying conventions for approval.

1935 – Caroline Mikkelsen becomes the first woman to set foot in Antarctica.

1962 – Mercury program: While aboard Friendship 7, John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit the Earth, making three orbits in four hours, 55 minutes.

1971 – The United States Emergency Broadcast System is accidentally activated in an erroneous national alert.

1998 – American figure skater Tara Lipinski, at the age of 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating gold-medalist at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.