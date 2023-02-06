Almanac - Monday February 6, 2023

Today is Monday, the 6th of February of 2023,

February 6 is the 37th day of the year

328 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rises this morning at 7:09:02 am

and the sun sets today at 5:39:53 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F

The first low tide was at 04:53 AM at 2.63 feet

The next high tide will be at 10:31 AM at 5.84 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:28 PM at -0.33 feet

The Moon is currently 99.3% visible

We just had a Full Moon yesterday

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days a week from today, Monday the 13th of February of 2023 at 8:01 am

Today is…

Lame Duck Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

Pay-a-Compliment Day

Ronald Reagan Day

Tu BiShvat

Today is also…

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Sami National Day in Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden

Waitangi Day, celebrates the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

On this day in Black History…

On this day in 1820, the first organized immigration of freed slaves to Africa departed from New York. The “Mayflower of Liberia” and its 86 passengers, set sail to Freetown, Sierra Leone, in West Africa. A year later, in 1821, the American Colonization Society founded the colony of Liberia, just south of Sierra Leone. It became a homeland for freed U.S. slaves outside of British rule.

On this day in 1867, Robert Tanner Jackson became the first African-American to receive a degree in the field of dentistry.

On this day in 1956, Autherine Lucy, three days after becoming the first African-American enrolled student at an Alabama university, was excluded from classes by school officials. Her suspension was “for her own safety” after rioting had broken out over her Supreme Court-ordered enrollment.

On this day in 1967, Muhammad Ali beat Ernie Terrell, by unanimous decision, winning the WBA Heavyweight Boxing Title. Ali’s win gave him back a title that he had never lost. The WBA stripped him of the belt in June of 1964 for his association with the Nation of Islam.

Black History Birthdays today include

POET MELVIN B. TOLSON BORN February 6, 1898 - August 29, 1966 born in Moberly, Missouri. He was a contemporary of the Harlem Renaissance and, although he was not a participant in it, his work reflects its influences. Liberia declared Tolson as its poet laureate in 1947.

On this day in 1945, music legend Bob Marley was born in Nine Mile, Saint Ann, Jamaica.

Grammy Award singer NATALIE COLE, BORN February 6, 1950 (72)

Also on this day in history…

1918 – British women over the age of 30 who meet minimum property qualifications, get the right to vote when Representation of the People Act 1918 is passed by Parliament.

1919 – The five-day Seattle General Strike begins, as more than 65,000 workers in the city of Seattle, Washington, walk off the job.[

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes Queen of the United Kingdom and her other Realms and Territories and Head of the Commonwealth upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1959 – Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit.

1959 – At Cape Canaveral, Florida, the first successful test firing of a Titan intercontinental ballistic missile is accomplished.

1987 – Justice Mary Gaudron becomes the first woman to be appointed to the High Court of Australia.

1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo.

2021 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suspends agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to send asylum seekers back to their home countries.

If today is your birthday, you also share your special day with…

1756 – Aaron Burr, American colonel and politician, 3rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1836)

1802 – Charles Wheatstone, English-French physicist and cryptographer (d. 1875)

1894 – Eric Partridge, New Zealand-English lexicographer and academic (d. 1979)

1895 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (d. 1948)

1903 – Claudio Arrau, Chilean pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1905 – Władysław Gomułka, Polish politician (d. 1982)

1911 – Ronald Reagan, American actor and politician, 40th President of the United States (d. 2004)

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (d. 2016)

1931 – Rip Torn, American actor (d. 2019)

1931 – Mamie Van Doren, American actress and model

1932 – Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuban soldier and anarchist (d. 1959)

1932 – François Truffaut, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1939 – Mike Farrell, American actor, director, producer, activist and public speaker

1940 – Tom Brokaw, American journalist and author

1942 – Sarah Brady, American activist and author (d. 2015)

1945 – Bob Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1946 – Kate McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1947 – Bill Staines, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Natalie Cole, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2015)

1955 – Michael Pollan, American journalist, author, and academic

1962 – Axl Rose, American singer-songwriter and producer