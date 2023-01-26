Almanac - Thursday January 26, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 26th of January of 2023,

January 26 is the 26th day of the year

339 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:18:17 am

and the sun sets at 5:27:37 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 48.9°F.

The first high tide was at 2:21 am at 5.74 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:25 am at 1.63 feet

The next high tide at 2:07 pm at 4.84 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:19 pm at 0.63 feet

The Moon is currently 29.1% visible

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 28th of January of 2023 at 7:19 am

Today is…

Clashing Clothes Day

International Customs Day

Lotus 1-2-3 Day

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

Spouse's Day

Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement

January 26 (song) is the name of a song by A.B. Original and Dan Sultan

Today is also…

Australia Day

Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic

Engineer's Day in Panama

International Customs Day

Liberation Day in Uganda

Republic Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.

1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.

1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).

1950 – The Constitution of India comes into force, forming a republic. Rajendra Prasad is sworn in as the first President of India. Observed as Republic Day in India.

1998 – On American television, President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

2001 – Diane Whipple, a lacrosse coach, is killed in a dog attack in San Francisco, which clarified the meaning of implied malice murder.

2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world's first surviving octuplets

…and on this day in history…

1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)

1892 – Bessie Coleman, American pilot (d. 1926)

1900 – Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)

1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987

1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)

1913 – Jimmy Van Heusen, American pianist and composer (d. 1990)

1918 – Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)

1921 – Akio Morita, Japanese businessman, co-founded Sony (d. 1999)

1925 – Paul Newman, American actor, activist, director, race car driver, and businessman, co-founded Newman's Own (d. 2008)

1928 – Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)

1929 – Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator

1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter

1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author

1945 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)

1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)

1949 – Jonathan Carroll, American author

1949 – David Strathairn, American actor

1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)

1958 – Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter

1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host

1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1965 – Kevin McCarthy, American politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1970 – Kirk Franklin, American singer-songwriter and producer

2009 – The Suleman octuplets