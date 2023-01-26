Almanac - Thursday January 26, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 26th of January of 2023,
January 26 is the 26th day of the year
339 days remain until the end of the year
52 days until spring begins
The sun rises at 7:18:17 am
and the sun sets at 5:27:37 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:22:57 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 48.9°F.
The first high tide was at 2:21 am at 5.74 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:25 am at 1.63 feet
The next high tide at 2:07 pm at 4.84 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:19 pm at 0.63 feet
The Moon is currently 29.1% visible
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 28th of January of 2023 at 7:19 am
Today is…
Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement
January 26 (song) is the name of a song by A.B. Original and Dan Sultan
Today is also…
Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….
1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.
1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.
1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).
1950 – The Constitution of India comes into force, forming a republic. Rajendra Prasad is sworn in as the first President of India. Observed as Republic Day in India.
1998 – On American television, President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
2001 – Diane Whipple, a lacrosse coach, is killed in a dog attack in San Francisco, which clarified the meaning of implied malice murder.
2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world's first surviving octuplets
…and on this day in history…
1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)
1892 – Bessie Coleman, American pilot (d. 1926)
1900 – Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)
1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987
1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)
1913 – Jimmy Van Heusen, American pianist and composer (d. 1990)
1918 – Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)
1921 – Akio Morita, Japanese businessman, co-founded Sony (d. 1999)
1925 – Paul Newman, American actor, activist, director, race car driver, and businessman, co-founded Newman's Own (d. 2008)
1928 – Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)
1929 – Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator
1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter
1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author
1945 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)
1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)
1949 – Jonathan Carroll, American author
1949 – David Strathairn, American actor
1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)
1958 – Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter
1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host
1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
1965 – Kevin McCarthy, American politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1970 – Kirk Franklin, American singer-songwriter and producer
2009 – The Suleman octuplets