Almanac - Friday Janaury 20, 2023

Today is Friday, the 20th of January of 2023,

January 20 is the 20th day of the year

345 days remain until the end of the year

58 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21:52 am

and sunset will be at 5:21:00 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours, 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

The first low tide was at 2:35 am at 3.22 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:33 am at 7.07 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:53 pm at -1.61 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:00 pm at 5 feet

The Moon is currently 2.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow afternoon Saturday 21st of January of 2023 at 12:53 pm in 1 day

Today is…

Camcorder Day

International Day of Acceptance

International Sweatpants Day

National Buttercrunch Day

National Cheese Lovers Day

National Disc Jockey Day

Penguin Awareness Day

Take a Walk Outdoors Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Mali

Army Day in Laos

Heroes' Day in Cape Verde

Inauguration Day, held every four years in odd-numbered years immediately following years divisible by 4, except for the public ceremony when January 20 falls on Sunday (the public ceremony is held the following day; however, the terms of offices still begin on the 20th) (United States of America, not a federal holiday for all government employees but only for those working in the Capital region)

Martyrs' Day in Azerbaijan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1888 – Lead Belly, American folk/blues musician and songwriter (d. 1949)

1894 – Walter Piston, American composer, theorist, and academic (d. 1976)

1896 – George Burns, American actor, comedian, and producer (d. 1996)

1902 – Kevin Barry, Irish Republican Army volunteer (d. 1920)

1906 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate (d. 1975)

1920 – Federico Fellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1993)

1920 – DeForest Kelley, American actor (d. 1999)

1923 – Slim Whitman, American country and western singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2013)

1925 – Ernesto Cardenal, Nicaraguan priest, poet, and politician (d. 2020)

1926 – Patricia Neal, American actress (d. 2010)

1929 – Arte Johnson, American actor and comedian (d. 2019)

1930 – Buzz Aldrin, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut

1944 – Pat Parker, American poet (d. 1989)

1946 – David Lynch, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1948 – Natan Sharansky, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and politician, Deputy Prime Minister of Israel

1953 – Jeffrey Epstein, American financier and convicted sex offender (d. 2019)

1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian, political commentator, media critic, television host, and producer

1959 – R. A. Salvatore, American author

1967 – Kellyanne Conway, American political strategist and pundit

1972 – Nikki Haley, American accountant and politician, 116th Governor of South Carolina

(and tomorrow, January 21, year 64 for Kevin Vance, KALW announcer-operator and music program host-producer)

…and on this day in history…

1841 – Hong Kong Island is occupied by the British during the First Opium War.

1887 – The United States Senate allows the Navy to lease Pearl Harbor as a naval base.

1909 – Newly formed automaker General Motors (GM) buys into the Oakland Motor Car Company, which later becomes GM's long-running Pontiac division.

1921 – The first Constitution of Turkey is adopted, making fundamental changes in the source and exercise of sovereignty by consecrating the principle of national sovereignty.

1929 – The first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, In Old Arizona, is released.

1936 – King George V of the United Kingdom dies. His eldest son succeeds to the throne, becoming Edward VIII. The title Prince of Wales is not used for another 22 years.

1937 – Franklin D. Roosevelt and John Nance Garner are sworn in for their second terms as U.S. President and U.S. Vice President; it is the first time a Presidential Inauguration takes place on January 20 since the 20th Amendment changed the dates of presidential terms.

1942 – World War II: At the Wannsee Conference held in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee, senior Nazi German officials discuss the implementation of the "Final Solution to the Jewish question".

1954 – In the United States, the National Negro Network is established with 40 charter member radio stations.

1961 – John F. Kennedy is inaugurated the 35th President of the United States of America, becoming the youngest man to be elected into that office, and the first Catholic.

1981 – Twenty minutes after Ronald Reagan is inaugurated as the 40th President of the United States of America, Iran releases 52 American hostages.

1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.

2009 – Barack Obama is inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States of America, becoming the first African-American President of the United States.

2021 – Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America. At 78, he becomes the oldest person ever inaugurated. Kamala Harris becomes the first female Vice President of the United States.