Almanac - Tuesday January 10, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 10th of January of 2023,

January 10 is the 10th day of the year

355 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 7:25:13 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:10:35 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:54 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.8°F.

The first high tide was at 1:36 am at 4.74 Feet

The first low tide was at 6:29 am at 3.04 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:56 an at 5.46 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:59 pm at -0.14 feet

The Moon is currently 88.3% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the14th of January of 2023 at 6:10 pm

Today is…

Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

Peculiar People Day

Save the Eagles Day

Today is also…

Fête du Vodoun in Benin

Margaret Thatcher Day in Falkland Islands

Majority Rule Day in The Bahamas

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1883 – Francis X. Bushman, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1966)

1887 – Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1904 – Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1908 – Paul Henreid, Italian-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1915 – Cynthia Freeman, American author (d. 1988)

1917 – Jerry Wexler, American journalist and producer (d. 2008)

1925 – Billie Sol Estes, American financier and businessman (d. 2013)

1927 – Johnnie Ray, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1990)

1928 – Philip Levine, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1928 – Peter Mathias, English historian and academic (d. 2016)

1930 – Roy E. Disney, American businessman (d. 2009)

1934 – Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, 1st President of Ukraine (d. 2022)

1935 – Ronnie Hawkins, American rockabilly singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2022).

1936 – Stephen E. Ambrose, American historian and author (d. 2002)

1938 – Donald Knuth, American computer scientist and mathematician

1938 – Willie McCovey, American baseball player (d. 2018)

1939 – Scott McKenzie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Sal Mineo, American actor (d. 1976)

1943 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1948 – Donald Fagen, American singer-songwriter and musician

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer, actor, and businessman

1953 – Pat Benatar, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Shawn Colvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Italian-American violinist, author, and educator