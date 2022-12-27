Almanac - Tuesday December 27, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of December of 2022

December 27 is the 361st day of the year

four days remain until the end of the year

82 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:09 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:39 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:11:24 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4 degrees Farenheit

The first high tide was early this morning at 2:27 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:33 this morning at 2.82 feet

The next high tide at 1:11 pm this afternoon at 5.89 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:10 pm at -0.69 feet

The Moon is 23.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 2 days Thursday the 29th of December of 2022 at 5:21 pm

Today is The Second Day of Kwanzaa

On the second day the black candle is again lit, as well as the farthest red candle on the left. This represents the 2nd principle of Kwanzaa –Kujichagulia (koo-jee-chah---goo-LEE-ah): Self-Determination.

Today is….

Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

Visit the Zoo Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in North Korea

Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia

St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church and a public holiday in Romania

The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(You are supposed to bring your true love 3 French Hens, 2 Turtle Doves, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree)

On this day in history….

1657 – The Flushing Remonstrance articulates for the first time in North American history that freedom of religion is a fundamental right.

1831 – Charles Darwin embarks on his journey aboard HMS Beagle, during which he will begin to formulate his theory of evolution.

1845 – Having coined the phrase "manifest destiny" the previous July, journalist John L. O'Sullivan argued in his newspaper New York Morning News that the United States had the right to claim the entire Oregon Country.

1911 – "Jana Gana Mana", the national anthem of India, is first sung in the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress.

1927 – Kern and Hammerstein's musical play Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.

1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.

1945 – The International Monetary Fund is created with the signing of an agreement by 29 nations.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.

1989 – The Romanian Revolution concludes, as the last minor street confrontations and stray shootings abruptly end in the country's capital, Bucharest.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)

1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)

1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)

1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author (d. 2019)

1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1952 – David Knopfler, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1955 – Barbara Olson, American journalist and author (d. 2001)

1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist