Almanac - Thursday December 22, 2022

Today Thursday, the 22nd of December of 2022,

December 22 is the 356th day of the year

nine days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until spring begins

Yesterday was the Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:12 am

and sunset will be this afternoon at 4:55:30 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:08:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.

The first low tide was at 2:47 am at 2.98 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:49 am at 7.01 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:04 pm at -1.49 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:13 pm at 4.91 feet

The Moon is 1.1% visible

It is now New Moon

Today is…

Abilities Day

National Cookie Exchange Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Regifting Day

Today is also…

Dongzhi Festival

Armed Forces Day in Vietnam

Mother's Day in Indonesia

National Mathematics Day in India

Teachers' Day in Cuba

Unity Day in Zimbabwe

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (d. 1924)

1862 – Connie Mack, American baseball player and manager (d. 1956)

1883 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer (d. 1965)

1901 – Andre Kostelanetz, Russian-American conductor and composer (d. 1980)

1905 – Kenneth Rexroth, American poet, translator, and academic (d. 1982)

1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (d. 2007)

1915 – Barbara Billingsley, American actress (d. 2010)

1917 – Gene Rayburn, American game show host and actor (d. 1999)

1936 – James Burke, Irish historian and author

1943 – Paul Wolfowitz, American banker and politician, 25th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense

1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2003)

1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor

1970 – Ted Cruz, American lawyer and politician

On this day in history…

1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto and Choral Fantasy.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

1975 – U.S. President Gerald Ford creates the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the 1970s energy crisis.

1989 – German reunification: Berlin's Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.

1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.

2010 – The repeal of the Don't ask, don't tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning homosexuals serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama.

2018 – The 2018–2019 United States federal government shutdown, the longest shutdown of the U.S. federal government in history, begins.