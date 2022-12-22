Almanac - Thursday December 22, 2022
Today Thursday, the 22nd of December of 2022,
December 22 is the 356th day of the year
nine days remain until the end of the year.
87 days until spring begins
Yesterday was the Winter Solstice
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:12 am
and sunset will be this afternoon at 4:55:30 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:08:51 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.
The first low tide was at 2:47 am at 2.98 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:49 am at 7.01 feet
The next low tide will be at 4:04 pm at -1.49 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:13 pm at 4.91 feet
The Moon is 1.1% visible
It is now New Moon
Today is…
Today is also…
National Mathematics Day in India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (d. 1924)
1862 – Connie Mack, American baseball player and manager (d. 1956)
1883 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer (d. 1965)
1901 – Andre Kostelanetz, Russian-American conductor and composer (d. 1980)
1905 – Kenneth Rexroth, American poet, translator, and academic (d. 1982)
1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (d. 2007)
1915 – Barbara Billingsley, American actress (d. 2010)
1917 – Gene Rayburn, American game show host and actor (d. 1999)
1936 – James Burke, Irish historian and author
1943 – Paul Wolfowitz, American banker and politician, 25th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense
1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist
1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2003)
1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)
1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor
1970 – Ted Cruz, American lawyer and politician
On this day in history…
1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto and Choral Fantasy.
1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.
1975 – U.S. President Gerald Ford creates the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the 1970s energy crisis.
1989 – German reunification: Berlin's Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.
1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.
2010 – The repeal of the Don't ask, don't tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning homosexuals serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama.
2018 – The 2018–2019 United States federal government shutdown, the longest shutdown of the U.S. federal government in history, begins.