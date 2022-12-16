Almanac - Friday December 16, 2022

Today is Friday, the 16th of December of 2022

December 16 is the 350th day of the year

15 days remain until the end of the year

and 5 days until Winter Solstice

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:18:52 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:52:43 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:05:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:06 am at 5.08 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:27 am at 2.45 feet

The next high tide at 4:19 pm at 3.93 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:41 pm at 1.17 feet

The Moon is currently 48.2% visible

It’s the Third Quarter moon

Hanukkah 2022 will begin in the evening of Sunday, December 18

and ends in the evening of Monday, December 26

Today is…

Barbie and Barney Backlash Day

Boston Tea Party Day

Day of Reconciliation in South Africa

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Stupid Toy Day

Underdog Day

Today is also…

National Day, celebrates the withdrawal of United Kingdom from Bahrain, making Bahrain an independent emirate in 1971.

National Sports Day in Thailand

The beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born in the Spanish Speaking world

The first day of Las Posadas in Mexico, and Latin America

The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses in Philippines

Victory Day in Bangladesh and Victory Day in India

also…

16 December is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Mani Shankar, based on a plot to destroy the capital city of India, New Delhi with a nuclear bomb.

Also on this day in history…

1653 – Oliver Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland..

1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War and Indo-Pakistani War of 1971: The ceasefire of the Pakistan Army brings an end to both conflicts. This is commemorated annually as Victory Day in Bangladesh, and as Vijay Diwas in India.

1989 – Protests break out in Timișoara, Romania, in response to an attempt by the government to evict dissident Hungarian pastor László Tőkés.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, Spanish princess, later queen consort of England (d. 1536)

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)

1863 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1952)

1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (d. 1944)

1882 – Zoltán Kodály, Hungarian composer, conductor, and musicologist (d. 1967)

1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (d. 1997)

1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (d. 1978)

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, British science fiction writer (d. 2008)

1928 – Philip K. Dick, American philosopher and author (d. 1982)

1936 – Morris Dees, American lawyer and activist, co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center

1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress

1946 – Benny Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1946 – Trevor Pinnock, English harpsichord player and conductor

1951 – Robben Ford, American guitarist and songwriter

1968 – Lalah Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer