Almanac - Friday December 16, 2022
Today is Friday, the 16th of December of 2022
December 16 is the 350th day of the year
15 days remain until the end of the year
and 5 days until Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:18:52 am
and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:52:43 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:05:47 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F.
The first high tide will be at 5:06 am at 5.08 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:27 am at 2.45 feet
The next high tide at 4:19 pm at 3.93 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:41 pm at 1.17 feet
The Moon is currently 48.2% visible
It’s the Third Quarter moon
Hanukkah 2022 will begin in the evening of Sunday, December 18
and ends in the evening of Monday, December 26
Today is…
Barbie and Barney Backlash Day
Day of Reconciliation in South Africa
National Chocolate Covered Anything Day
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Today is also…
National Day, celebrates the withdrawal of United Kingdom from Bahrain, making Bahrain an independent emirate in 1971.
National Sports Day in Thailand
The beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born in the Spanish Speaking world
The first day of Las Posadas in Mexico, and Latin America
The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses in Philippines
Victory Day in Bangladesh and Victory Day in India
also…
16 December is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Mani Shankar, based on a plot to destroy the capital city of India, New Delhi with a nuclear bomb.
Also on this day in history…
1653 – Oliver Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland..
1971 – Bangladesh Liberation War and Indo-Pakistani War of 1971: The ceasefire of the Pakistan Army brings an end to both conflicts. This is commemorated annually as Victory Day in Bangladesh, and as Vijay Diwas in India.
1989 – Protests break out in Timișoara, Romania, in response to an attempt by the government to evict dissident Hungarian pastor László Tőkés.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1485 – Catherine of Aragon, Spanish princess, later queen consort of England (d. 1536)
1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)
1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)
1863 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1952)
1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (d. 1944)
1882 – Zoltán Kodály, Hungarian composer, conductor, and musicologist (d. 1967)
1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)
1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (d. 1997)
1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (d. 1978)
1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, British science fiction writer (d. 2008)
1928 – Philip K. Dick, American philosopher and author (d. 1982)
1936 – Morris Dees, American lawyer and activist, co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center
1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter
1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress
1946 – Benny Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer
1946 – Trevor Pinnock, English harpsichord player and conductor
1951 – Robben Ford, American guitarist and songwriter
1968 – Lalah Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer