Almanac - Thursday December 15, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 15th of December of 2022,

December 15 is the 349th day of the year

16 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until winter solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:12 am

and the sun will set at 4:52:22 pm

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:05:17 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

The first high tide was at 4:30 am at 4.84 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:22 am at 2.97 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:59 pm at 4.24 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:52 pm at 0.77 feet

The Moon is 57.9% visible

It’s Waning Gibbous moon

Today is…

Bill of Rights Day

Cat Herders' Day

International Tea Day

National Cupcake Day

National Lemon Cupcake Day

National Wear Your Pearls Day

Today is also….

Homecoming Day (Alderney)

Kingdom Day (Netherlands)

Zamenhof Day (International Esperanto Community)

On this day in history…

1791 – The United States Bill of Rights becomes law when ratified by the Virginia General Assembly.

1869 – The short-lived Republic of Ezo is proclaimed in the Ezo area of Japan. It is the first attempt to establish a democracy in Japan.

1893 – Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World" a.k.a. the "New World Symphony") by Antonín Dvořák premieres in a public afternoon rehearsal at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a concert premiere on the evening of December 16.

1903 – Italian American food cart vendor Italo Marchiony receives a U.S. patent for inventing a machine that makes ice cream cones.

1905 – The Pushkin House is established in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to preserve the cultural heritage of Alexander Pushkin.

1939 – Gone with the Wind (highest inflation adjusted grossing film) receives its premiere at Loew's Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

1973 – The American Psychiatric Association votes 13–0 to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

1989 – Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights relating the abolition of capital punishment is adopted.

2001 – The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27,000,000 spent to stabilize it, without fixing its famous lean.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

AD 37 – Nero, Roman emperor (d. 68)

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, French architect and engineer, co-designed the Eiffel Tower (d. 1923)

1891 – A.P. Carter, American country singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1960)

1892 – J. Paul Getty, American-English businessman and art collector, founded Getty Oil (d. 1976)

1910 – John Hammond, American record producer and critic (d. 1987)

1911 – Stan Kenton, American pianist and composer (d. 1979)

1913 – Muriel Rukeyser, American poet, academic, and activist (d. 1980)

1916 – Buddy Cole, American pianist and conductor (d. 1964)

1919 – Max Yasgur, American dairy farmer and host of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair (d. 1973)

1921 – Alan Freed, American radio host (d. 1965)

1930 – Edna O'Brien, Irish novelist, playwright, poet and short story writer

1933 – Tim Conway, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1946 – Genny Lim, American writer

1949 – Don Johnson, American actor

1950 – Melanie Chartoff, American actress and comedian