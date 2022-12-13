Almanac - Tuesday December 13, 2022
Today is Tuesday, the 13th of December of 2022,
December 13 is the 347th day of the year
18 days remain until the end of the year.
and 8 days until Winter Solstice
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:50 am
and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:46 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:04:18 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.3°F.
The first high tide was at 3:10 am at 4.63 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:58 am at 3.47 feet
The next high tide at 1:01 pm at 5.05 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:19 pm at 0.11 feet
The Moon is currently 75% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 16th of December of 2022 at 12:56 am
Today is…
Today is also…
Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day in Poland
Nanking Massacre Memorial Day in China
Saint Lucia Day in Scandinavia
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your big day with….
1816 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded Siemens (d. 1892)
1818 – Mary Todd Lincoln, 16th First Lady of the United States (d. 1882)
1882 – Jane Edna Hunter, African-American social worker (d. 1971)
1903 – Ella Baker, American activist (d. 1986)
1903 – Carlos Montoya, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1993)
1906 – Laurens van der Post, South African-English soldier and author (d. 1996)
1908 – Van Heflin, American film actor (d. 1971)
1911 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and painter (d. 1972)
1920 – George P. Shultz, American economist and politician, 60th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)
1925 – Dick Van Dyke, American actor, singer, and dancer
1929 – Christopher Plummer, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2021)
1934 – Richard D. Zanuck, American film producer (d. 2012)
1953 – Ben Bernanke, American economist
1957 – Steve Buscemi, American actor and director
1967 – Jamie Foxx, American actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and comedian
1989 – Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter