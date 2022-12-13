Almanac - Tuesday December 13, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of December of 2022,

December 13 is the 347th day of the year

18 days remain until the end of the year.

and 8 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:50 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:46 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:04:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.3°F.

The first high tide was at 3:10 am at 4.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:58 am at 3.47 feet

The next high tide at 1:01 pm at 5.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:19 pm at 0.11 feet

The Moon is currently 75% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 16th of December of 2022 at 12:56 am

Today is…

Ice Cream Day

National Cocoa Day

National Day of the Horse

National Violin Day

Pick a Pathologist Pal Day

Today is also…

Acadian Remembrance Day

National Day in Saint Lucia

Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day in Poland

Nanking Massacre Memorial Day in China

Nusantara Day in Indonesia

Republic Day in Malta

Sailor's Day in Brazil

Saint Lucia Day in Scandinavia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your big day with….

1816 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded Siemens (d. 1892)

1818 – Mary Todd Lincoln, 16th First Lady of the United States (d. 1882)

1882 – Jane Edna Hunter, African-American social worker (d. 1971)

1903 – Ella Baker, American activist (d. 1986)

1903 – Carlos Montoya, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1993)

1906 – Laurens van der Post, South African-English soldier and author (d. 1996)

1908 – Van Heflin, American film actor (d. 1971)

1911 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and painter (d. 1972)

1920 – George P. Shultz, American economist and politician, 60th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, American actor, singer, and dancer

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2021)

1934 – Richard D. Zanuck, American film producer (d. 2012)

1953 – Ben Bernanke, American economist

1957 – Steve Buscemi, American actor and director

1967 – Jamie Foxx, American actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and comedian

1989 – Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter