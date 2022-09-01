Almanac - Thurday 9/1/22

Today is Thursday, 1st of September of 2022

Today is the 244th day of the year

121 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until autumn begins

The sun just rose a couple of minutes ago in San Francisco at 6:40:11 am

and the sun sets at 7:37:50 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:09:00 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:41 am at 4.62 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:17 am at 1.88 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:47 pm at 5.90 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:29 pm at 0.95 feet

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The Moon is currently 26.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 3rd of September of 2022 at 11:08 am

Today is…

American Chess Day

Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day

Chicken Boy's Day

Emma M. Nutt Day

as it was on this day in the year 1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

National Acne Positivity Day

National Burnt Ends Day

National Cherry Popover Day

National No Rhyme or Reason Day

National Tofu Day (UK)

Pink Cadillac Day

Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day

World Letter Writing Day

Today is also…

Knowledge Day in Former Soviet Union

the Anniversary of Al Fateh Revolution in Libya

and it’s Wattle Day in Australia

On this day in history…

1532 – Lady Anne Boleyn is made Marquess of Pembroke by her fiancé, King Henry VIII of England.

1604 – Adi Granth, now known as Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhs, is first installed at Harmandir Sahib.

1772 – The Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is founded in San Luis Obispo, California.

1836 – Narcissa Whitman, one of the first English-speaking white women to settle west of the Rocky Mountains, arrives at Walla Walla, Washington.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get share birthday cake with…

1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (d. 1706)

1854 – (the original) Engelbert Humperdinck, German playwright and composer (d. 1921)

(not the pop singer of the 1960s…)

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, American author (d. 1950)

1907 – Walter Reuther, American union leader, founded United Auto Workers (d. 1970)

1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (d. 2007)

1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1982)

1931 – Boxcar Willie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1933 – Ann Richards, American educator and politician, 45th Governor of Texas (d. 2006)

1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1993)

1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director

1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author

1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer

1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator

1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer

1946 – Barry Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer

1948 – Russ Kunkel, American drummer and producer

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress