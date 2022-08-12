Almanac - Friday 8-12-22

Today is Friday, August 12, 2022, the 224th day of the year; 141 days remain.



Sunrise: 6:21am

Sunset: 8:07pm

...giving us 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The just now waning gibbous moon is 99.2% illuminated, after yesterday’s full moon.

Moonrise: 9:05pm

Moonset: 6:53am

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 1:23pm

Low: 6:20am/6:14pm

...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



IBM PC Day

International Youth Day

Home Sewing Machine Day

Shop Online For Groceries Day

Vinyl Record Day

World Elephant Day

Julienne Fries Day

Middle Child Day

On this day in…

1676 - "King Phillip's War" came to an end with the killing of Indian chief King Phillip. The war between the Indians and the Europeans lasted for two years.

1851 - Isaac Singer was issued a patent on the double-headed sewing machine.

1865 - Disinfectant was used for the first time during surgery by Joseph Lister.

1867 - U.S. President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him when he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.

1877 - Thomas Edison invented the phonograph and made the first sound recording.

1898 - The Spanish-American War was ended with the signing of the peace protocol. The U.S. acquired Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. Hawaii was also annexed.

1918 - Regular airmail service began between Washington, DC, and New York City.

1939 - "The Wizard of Oz" premiered in Oconomowoc, WI. Judy Garland became famous for the movie's song "Over the Rainbow." The movie premiered in Hollywood on August 15th.

1953 - The Soviet Union secretly tested its first hydrogen bomb.

1960 - The balloon satellite Echo One was launched by the U.S. from Cape Canaveral, FL. It was the first communications satellite.

1977 - The space shuttle Enterprise passed its first solo flight test.

1981 - IBM unveiled its first PC.

1992 - The U.S., Canada, and Mexico announced that the North American Free Trade Agreement had been created after 14 months of negotiations.

1993 - U.S. President Clinton lifted the ban on rehiring air traffic controllers that had been fired for going on strike in 1981.

1994 - Major league baseball players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries. The strike lasted for 232 days. As a result, the World Series was wiped out for the first time in 90 years.

1998 - Swiss banks agreed to pay $1.25 billion as restitution to World War II Holocaust victims.

2004 - The California Supreme Court voided the nearly 4,000 same-sex marriages that had been sanctioned in San Francisco earlier in the year.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

