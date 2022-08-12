© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday 8-12-22

Published August 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM PDT
oz.jpg

Today is Friday, August 12, 2022, the 224th day of the year; 141 days remain.

  • Sunrise: 6:21am
  • Sunset: 8:07pm
    ...giving us 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The just now waning gibbous moon is 99.2% illuminated, after yesterday’s full moon.

  • Moonrise: 9:05pm
  • Moonset: 6:53am

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 1:23pm
  • Low: 6:20am/6:14pm
    ...Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • IBM PC Day
  • International Youth Day
  • Home Sewing Machine Day
  • Shop Online For Groceries Day
  • Vinyl Record Day
  • World Elephant Day
  • Julienne Fries Day
  • Middle Child Day

On this day in…

1676 - "King Phillip's War" came to an end with the killing of Indian chief King Phillip. The war between the Indians and the Europeans lasted for two years.

1851 - Isaac Singer was issued a patent on the double-headed sewing machine.

1865 - Disinfectant was used for the first time during surgery by Joseph Lister.

1867 - U.S. President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him when he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton.

1877 - Thomas Edison invented the phonograph and made the first sound recording.

1898 - The Spanish-American War was ended with the signing of the peace protocol. The U.S. acquired Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. Hawaii was also annexed.

1918 - Regular airmail service began between Washington, DC, and New York City.

1939 - "The Wizard of Oz" premiered in Oconomowoc, WI. Judy Garland became famous for the movie's song "Over the Rainbow." The movie premiered in Hollywood on August 15th.

1953 - The Soviet Union secretly tested its first hydrogen bomb.

1960 - The balloon satellite Echo One was launched by the U.S. from Cape Canaveral, FL. It was the first communications satellite.

1977 - The space shuttle Enterprise passed its first solo flight test.

1981 - IBM unveiled its first PC.

1992 - The U.S., Canada, and Mexico announced that the North American Free Trade Agreement had been created after 14 months of negotiations.

1993 - U.S. President Clinton lifted the ban on rehiring air traffic controllers that had been fired for going on strike in 1981.

1994 - Major league baseball players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries. The strike lasted for 232 days. As a result, the World Series was wiped out for the first time in 90 years.

1998 - Swiss banks agreed to pay $1.25 billion as restitution to World War II Holocaust victims.

2004 - The California Supreme Court voided the nearly 4,000 same-sex marriages that had been sanctioned in San Francisco earlier in the year.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Christy Mathewson 1880
  • Cecil B. DeMille 1881
  • Jane Wyatt 1912
  • Porter Wagoner 1927
  • Buck Owens 1929
  • George Hamilton 1939
  • Jennifer Warren 1941
  • Dana Ivey 1941 - Actress
  • Kid Creole 1950 - Singer
  • Pat Metheny 1954 - Guitarist
  • Bruce Greenwood 1956 - Actor
  • Peter Krause 1965 - Actor
  • Pete Sampras 1971 - Tennis player
  • Rebecca Gayheart 1972 - Actress
  • Casey Affleck 1975 - Actor
  • Dominique Swain 1980 - Actress
  • Maggie Lawson 1980 - Actress

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
David Latulippe
David Latulippe is a radio host and announcer for KALW Public Radio. On Thursdays at 1pm, he hosts "Open Air" - a live interview program focussing on the Bay Area performing arts. He is also a professional voiceover artist and classical flutist, who occasionally channels Sinatra for big band charts.
See stories by David Latulippe