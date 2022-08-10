© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac Wednesday 8-10-22

Published August 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM PDT
/

Today is Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the 222nd day of the year; 143 days remain.

  • Sunrise: 6:21am
  • Sunset: 8:08pm

The waxing gibbous moon is 97.6% illuminated.

  • Moonset: 4:18am
  • Moonrise: 7:46pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

  • High: 12:03pm/10:38pm
  • Low: 4:47am/4:26pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:

  • National Duran Duran Appreciation Day
  • National Shapewear Day
  • Paul Bunyan Day
  • Skyscraper Appreciation Day
  • Smithsonian Day
  • S'mores Day
  • World Lion Day

On this day in…

1792 - King Louis XVI was taken into custody by mobs during the French Revolution. He was executed the following January after being put on trial for treason.

1821 - Missouri became the 24th state to join the Union.

1869 - The motion picture projector was patented by O.B. Brown.

1881 - Thomas Edison's exhibit opened the Paris Electrical Exhibition.

1885 - The first electric streetcar, to be used commercially, was operated in Baltimore, MD, by Leo Daft.

1921 - Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio.

1927 - Mount Rushmore was formally dedicated. The individual faces of the presidents were dedicated later.

1944 - U.S. forces defeated the remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.

1945 - The day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan announced they would surrender. The only condition was that the status of Emperor Hirohito would remain unchanged.

1947 - William Odom completed an around-the-world flight. He set the solo record by completing the flight in 73 hours and 5 minutes.

1988 - U.S. President Reagan signed a measure that provided $20,000 payments to Japanese-Americans who were interned by the U.S. government during World War II.

1994 - U.S. President Clinton claimed presidential immunity when he asked a federal judge to dismiss, at least for the time being, a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Corbin Jones.

1999 - Near an India-Pakistan border area an Indian fighter jet shot down a Pakistani naval aircraft. Sixteen people were killed.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

  • Alexander Glazunov 1865
  • Herbert Clark Hoover (U.S.) 1874
  • Leo Fender 1909
  • Claus Von Bulow 1926
  • Jimmy Dean 1928
  • Eddie Fisher 1928
  • Ronnie Spector 1947
  • Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) 1947
  • Rosanna Arquette 1959
  • Antonio Banderas 1960
  • Kylie Jenner 1997 - TV personality, model

David Latulippe
David Latulippe is a radio host and announcer for KALW Public Radio. On Thursdays at 1pm, he hosts "Open Air" - a live interview program focussing on the Bay Area performing arts. He is also a professional voiceover artist and classical flutist, who occasionally channels Sinatra for big band charts.
