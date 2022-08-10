Almanac Wednesday 8-10-22

Today is Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the 222nd day of the year; 143 days remain.



Sunrise: 6:21am

Sunset: 8:08pm

The waxing gibbous moon is 97.6% illuminated.

Moonset: 4:18am

Moonrise: 7:46pm

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 12:03pm/10:38pm

Low: 4:47am/4:26pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



National Duran Duran Appreciation Day

National Shapewear Day

Paul Bunyan Day

Skyscraper Appreciation Day

Smithsonian Day

S'mores Day

World Lion Day

On this day in…

1792 - King Louis XVI was taken into custody by mobs during the French Revolution. He was executed the following January after being put on trial for treason.

1821 - Missouri became the 24th state to join the Union.

1869 - The motion picture projector was patented by O.B. Brown.

1881 - Thomas Edison's exhibit opened the Paris Electrical Exhibition.

1885 - The first electric streetcar, to be used commercially, was operated in Baltimore, MD, by Leo Daft.

1921 - Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio.

1927 - Mount Rushmore was formally dedicated. The individual faces of the presidents were dedicated later.

1944 - U.S. forces defeated the remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.

1945 - The day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan announced they would surrender. The only condition was that the status of Emperor Hirohito would remain unchanged.

1947 - William Odom completed an around-the-world flight. He set the solo record by completing the flight in 73 hours and 5 minutes.

1988 - U.S. President Reagan signed a measure that provided $20,000 payments to Japanese-Americans who were interned by the U.S. government during World War II.

1994 - U.S. President Clinton claimed presidential immunity when he asked a federal judge to dismiss, at least for the time being, a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Corbin Jones.

1999 - Near an India-Pakistan border area an Indian fighter jet shot down a Pakistani naval aircraft. Sixteen people were killed.

