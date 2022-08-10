Almanac Wednesday 8-10-22
Today is Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the 222nd day of the year; 143 days remain.
- Sunrise: 6:21am
- Sunset: 8:08pm
The waxing gibbous moon is 97.6% illuminated.
- Moonset: 4:18am
- Moonrise: 7:46pm
San Francisco Bay Tides
- High: 12:03pm/10:38pm
- Low: 4:47am/4:26pm
Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees
Today’s special holidays and celebrations:
- National Duran Duran Appreciation Day
- National Shapewear Day
- Paul Bunyan Day
- Skyscraper Appreciation Day
- Smithsonian Day
- S'mores Day
- World Lion Day
On this day in…
1792 - King Louis XVI was taken into custody by mobs during the French Revolution. He was executed the following January after being put on trial for treason.
1821 - Missouri became the 24th state to join the Union.
1869 - The motion picture projector was patented by O.B. Brown.
1881 - Thomas Edison's exhibit opened the Paris Electrical Exhibition.
1885 - The first electric streetcar, to be used commercially, was operated in Baltimore, MD, by Leo Daft.
1921 - Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio.
1927 - Mount Rushmore was formally dedicated. The individual faces of the presidents were dedicated later.
1944 - U.S. forces defeated the remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.
1945 - The day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan announced they would surrender. The only condition was that the status of Emperor Hirohito would remain unchanged.
1947 - William Odom completed an around-the-world flight. He set the solo record by completing the flight in 73 hours and 5 minutes.
1988 - U.S. President Reagan signed a measure that provided $20,000 payments to Japanese-Americans who were interned by the U.S. government during World War II.
1994 - U.S. President Clinton claimed presidential immunity when he asked a federal judge to dismiss, at least for the time being, a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Corbin Jones.
1999 - Near an India-Pakistan border area an Indian fighter jet shot down a Pakistani naval aircraft. Sixteen people were killed.
In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…
- Alexander Glazunov 1865
- Herbert Clark Hoover (U.S.) 1874
- Leo Fender 1909
- Claus Von Bulow 1926
- Jimmy Dean 1928
- Eddie Fisher 1928
- Ronnie Spector 1947
- Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) 1947
- Rosanna Arquette 1959
- Antonio Banderas 1960
- Kylie Jenner 1997 - TV personality, model