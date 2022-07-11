Almanac - Monday 7/11/22

Today is Monday, the 11th of July of 2022

July 11 is the 192nd day of the year

173 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until Autumn

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:57:25 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:03 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:15:14 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:35 am at -0.92 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:42 am at 4.61 feet

The next low tide at 2:57 pm at 3.06 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:04 pm at 7.13 feet

The moon is currently 92.6% visible

We have a waxing gibbous moon

We'll have a full moon Wednesay the 13th of July at 11:37 am

The Moon rises this evening at 7:01 pm

Today is...

All American Pet Photo Day

Bowdler's Day

Free Slurpee Day

International Essential Oils Day

International Town Criers Day

National Blueberry Muffin Day

National Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Mojito Day

National Rainier Cherries Day

National Swimming Pool Day

Today is also...

China National Maritime Day in China

Day of the Bandoneón in Argentina

Day of the Flemish Community

Eleventh Night in Northern Ireland Free Slurpee Day (Participating stores of the 7-Eleven chain in North America)

National Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Genocide of the Citizens of the Polish Republic committed by Ukrainian Nationalists in Poland, established by the 22 July 2016 resolution of Sejm in reference to the July 11, 1943 Volhynian Bloody Sunday) Gospel Day in Kiribati

Imamat Day in Isma'ilism The first day of Naadam (July 11–15) in Mongolia

World Population Day

On this day in history...

1735 – Mathematical calculations suggest that it is on this day that dwarf planet Pluto moved inside the orbit of Neptune for the last time before 1979.

1804 – A duel occurs in which the Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

1848 – Waterloo railway station in London opens.

1889 – Tijuana, Mexico, is founded.

1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.

1921 – A truce in the Irish War of Independence comes into effect.

1921 – Former president of the United States William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.

1962 – First transatlantic satellite television transmission.

1971 – Copper mines in Chile are nationalized.

1972 – The first game of the World Chess Championship 1972 between challenger Bobby Fischer and defending champion Boris Spassky starts.

1977 – Martin Luther King Jr., assassinated in 1968, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1979 – America's first space station, Skylab, is destroyed as it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec, Canada begins.

2015 – Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán escapes from the maximum security Altiplano prison in Mexico. It's his second escape.

2021 – Richard Branson becomes the first civilian to be launched into space via his Virgin Galactic spacecraft. ...and if today is your birthday, Happy birthday to You! You share this special day with...

154 – Bardaisan, Syrian astrologer, scholar, and philosopher (died 222)

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king (died 1329)

1767 – John Quincy Adams, American lawyer and politician, 6th President of the United States (died 1848)

1897 – Bull Connor, American police officer (died 1973)

1899 – E. B. White, American essayist and journalist (died 1985)

1906 – Harry von Zell, American actor and announcer (died 1981)

1920 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor and dancer (died 1985)

1925 – Nicolai Gedda, Swedish operatic tenor (died 2017)

1930 – Harold Bloom, American literary critic (died 2019)

1931 – Tab Hunter, American actor and singer (died 2018)

1934 – Giorgio Armani, Italian fashion designer, founded the Armani Company

1953 – Leon Spinks, American boxer (died 2021)

1956 – Amitav Ghosh, Indian-American author and academic

1959 – Suzanne Vega, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1967 – Jhumpa Lahiri, Indian American novelist and short story writer

1975 – Lil' Kim, American rapper and producer