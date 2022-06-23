Almanac - Thursday 6/23/22

Today is Thursday, the 23rd of June of 2022,

June 23 is the 174th day of the year

191 days remain until the end of the year.

91 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:48:40 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:49 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:14 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:05 am at 0.84 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:03 am at 3.94 feet

The next low tide at 1:16 pm at 1.77 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:47 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is currently 26.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 28th of June of 2022 at 7:52 pm

Today is…

Let It Go Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Hydration Day

National Pecan Sandies Day

National Pink Day

Pink Flamingo Day

Runner's Selfie Day

SAT Math Day

Typewriting Day

Today is also…

Father's Day in Nicaragua, and Poland

Grand Duke's Official Birthday in Luxembourg

International Widows Day

National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada

Okinawa Memorial Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

Saint John's Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations

Bonfires of Saint John in Spain

First night of Festa de São João do Porto in Porto, Portugal

First day of Golowan Festival in Cornwall

Jaaniõhtu in Estonia

Jāņi in Latvia

Kupala Night in Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Last day of Drăgaica fair in Buzău, Romania

United Nations Public Service Day (International)[33]

Victory Day in Estonia

On this day in history…

229 – Sun Quan proclaims himself emperor of Eastern Wu

1860 – The United States Congress establishes the Government Printing Office.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer".

1887 – The Rocky Mountains Park Act becomes law in Canada creating the nation's first national park, Banff National Park.

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

1917 – In a game against the Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox pitcher Ernie Shore retires 26 batters in a row after replacing Babe Ruth, who had been ejected for punching the umpire.

1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.

1931 – Wiley Post and Harold Gatty take off from Roosevelt Field, Long Island in an attempt to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine plane.

1938 – The Civil Aeronautics Act is signed into law, forming the Civil Aeronautics Authority in the United States.

1947 – The United States Senate follows the United States House of Representatives in overriding U.S. President Harry S. Truman's veto of the Taft–Hartley Act.

1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and limits military activity on the continent, its islands and ice shelves, comes into force.

1969 – Warren E. Burger is sworn in as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court by retiring Chief Justice Earl Warren.

1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.

1972 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about illegally using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.

1972 – Title IX of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964 is amended to prohibit sexual discrimination to any educational program receiving federal funds.

1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released in North America on the Sega Genesis platform, beginning the popular video game franchise.

2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.

2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.

2018 – Twelve boys and an assistant coach from a soccer team in Thailand are trapped in a flooding cave, leading to an 18-day rescue operation.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (d. 1966)

1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (d. 1956)

1894 – Edward VIII, King of the United Kingdom (d. 1972)

1910 – Milt Hinton, American bassist and photographer (d. 2000)

1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1954)

1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (d. 1987)

1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 2003)\

1936 – Richard Bach, American novelist and essayist

1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting

1970 – Yann Tiersen, French singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Selma Blair, American actress

1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician

1976 – Wade Barrett, American soccer player and manager

1977 – Jason Mraz, American singer-songwriter and guitarist